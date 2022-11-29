7 Editor-Favorite Places to Give Back for Giving Tuesday

We're right in the midst of the most frantic time of year full of family celebrations, gift giving, and plates piled high with delicious food, all encased in the warmth of our homes. While we should be considering those who may not have such privileges all year round, Giving Tuesday serves as a reminder to be grateful, lend a hand, and even a few dollars to those who need it most.

With so many amazing charities to give to, it can be hard to choose one you truly believe in. Not to mention, all the time-consuming research you may need to do to make a decision. Below, our editors have shared the organizations that mean the most to them, that will maybe serve as inspiration to where you may want to give back this year.

"My Sistah's House is a nonprofit that supports the most vulnerable transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer communities in Memphis, Tennessee, by providing a variety of resources and services, emergency housing, and even tiny homes for trans people in need of shelter. After I interviewed founders Kayla Gore and Ellyahnna Wattshall, I have not been able to stop thinking about their mission and aim to continue supporting the significant, essential work they are doing. You can also find the My Sistah's House wishlist here." — Anna Gragert, senior lifestyle editor

"I spoke with founder Simone Gordon, The Black Fairy Godmother last year on the Hunker podcast after hearing about the work she does to help marginalized women and children who are in need of shelter, food, and basic home items (like a mattress or refrigerator). Simone's work is altruistic and transformational — she really is a fairy godmother to so many people. While you can donate to her foundation throughout the year, you have the extra opportunity during the holiday season to adopt a family." — Laurie Gunning Grossman, editorial director and host of "Being Home With Hunker" podcast

"FEED makes giving back so easy, especially during the holiday season when I'm looking for cool gifts to buy my loved ones. The brand is known for its signature line of bags (from totes to purses), but it also offers a handful of other luxe items that are the result of noteworthy collabs. The best part is that every purchase provides food to children around the globe who might otherwise go without. For example, FEED recently partnered with chef and activist Sophia Roe on a curated gift set that includes an apron, wood serving board, fancy olive oil, plus a few other treats — and with this one purchase FEED will donate 50 school meals to kids in need." — Ariane Moore, senior design editor

"Heart of Dinner is an organization that supports the elderly Asian American community in New York City by delivering care packages with comforting meals, fresh produce, pantry essentials, and more in illustrated bags with handwritten notes." — Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

"Downtown Women's Center serves and empowers women currently experiencing houselessness and formerly houseless women in the Los Angeles area. Aside from donating your time, the organization accepts household items, clothing, monetary donations, and gift cards. Check out all of the organization's current needs here. You can also buy directly from the organization's community registry at Target." — Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor

"KCRW is a Southern California-based public radio station that provides independent music, news, and cultural programming as well as also giving back (even more) by partnering with organizations like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. I'm so grateful for this free-to-the-public institution for its well-rounded view points — and music recommendations." — Kristie Malinoski, director, SEO

"Growing up, my mom volunteered for Meals on Wheels, dropping off warm meals for seniors who face isolation and hunger, and I always loved tagging along. I still donate monthly, but I am also planning to get back to volunteering this year. It's so rewarding to see the smiles and joy in person, so I encourage anyone who can volunteer to do so or donate what they can!" — Katie Maguire, director of commerce content