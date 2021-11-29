Image Credit: Simone Gordon, The Black Fairy Godmother Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"I'm just a person that believes in the power of giving, one share or one give, to a person," says Simone Gordon. "It doesn't always have to be money. It could be a blanket, people take that to heart."

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Simone is the founder and CEO of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation. It's a New Jersey-based nonprofit that assists communities in need across the country. Most of the people she's helping are marginalized women and children, members of the LGBTQ community, and domestic violence victims. Her foundation helps people who are homeless, or facing homelessness — or, need basic home items, like a mattress to sleep on or a refrigerator or some groceries for the week.

In this episode we talk about:

The work her foundation is committed to in helping marginalized people.

How the foundation raises funds for people facing emergencies and then helps to stabilize people in need.

Her personal story that inspired her to do this work.

How she got the name The Black Fairy Godmother.

The power of social media in helping her foundation raise funding.

How her grandmother guided her in childhood and continues to guide her.

The depths of the impact people feel when helped by strangers.

How she feels like she's stepped into her purpose.

The feeling she gets from creating this community.

The ritual that she loves to do to help her feel like she's home.

Information on the Wishlist Angel's Program and how people can give back.

What being home means to Simone.

Learn More About Simone Gordon, The Black Fairy Godmother

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Simone, visit any of these places:

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"​— ​not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

​If you like what you hear, please rate and review the podcast, hit subscribe/follow, and share with a friend. When it comes to podcasts word of mouth is how most people will find the show. It really does help. Visit​ ​Hunker.com/podcast​ ​where you can find, follow, and listen to our show.​