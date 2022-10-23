These Pumpkin Hacks Will Make Carving Hilariously Easy

If you love spooky season and all the traditions that come with it, there's a good chance you've got pumpkin carving on the agenda. However, if you despise the task of digging out pumpkin guts — the stringy, gooey flesh and seeds of the squash — you'll be glad to know that there's an easier way to do it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Courtesy of @brunchwithbabs on Instagram, we recently learned several helpful hacks for effortlessly carving jack-o'-lanterns. The first trick is to cut your pumpkin along the bottom instead of the top (which is the more common approach). This will allow you to create a larger hole, making it easier to insert your hand in the pumpkin and clean out the insides. On the other hand, if you were to cut a bigger opening on the top, it will likely affect your design.

Advertisement

Also, this hack allows you to place the pumpkin over a flashlight or LED candle without sticking your hand inside. But take note: If the bottom of the pumpkin is left open, it might make a bigger mess as it decays. Consider placing your light source on the bottom piece, then placing the pumpkin on top.

However, in order to cut the bottom, you may need to place the pumpkin on your lap with the stem between your legs. If you choose to do this, it's crucial to ‌very‌ careful and work slowly. If it feels uncomfortable or difficult, it's best to use a table and cut out the top as usual. Safety first!

Advertisement

The second trick is to use a hand mixer to clean out the inside of a pumpkin. Yes, really! As demonstrated in @brunchwithbabs' video, the appliance helps break up and gather the stringy bits. From there, you can easily scoop out the insides.

For the third trick, @brunchwithbabs recommends using a dry erase marker to sketch out your design. "It erases easily and if you miss a spot, it blends in," the content creator notes. Just be sure to wipe it off completely so you can safely compost the pumpkin.

Advertisement

But wait, there's more! If you're not a fan of the actual carving process, use metal cookie cutters to create your design. Simply place the cutter on the pumpkin, then press it in with a hammer. Once you get through the tough exterior, it will seamlessly cut through the pumpkin.

Happy Halloween!