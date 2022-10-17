These Wacky Airbnb Creations Are About to Become Real Listings

The results are in! As reported earlier this summer, Airbnb announced its $10 million Omg! Fund in which architects, DIYers, and creators alike would have the opportunity to earn $100,000 each to bring their wackiest ideas to life. After receiving thousands of entries from around the world, 100 designers representing 23 countries have been chosen as winners.

The judging panel consisted of style icon Iris Apfel, architectural master Koichi Takada, Airbnb Superhost Kristie Wolfe, and Airbnb's experiential creative product lead Bruce Vaughn. The board considered a variety of factors when choosing the honorees such as unique design, thoughtful planning, immersive guest experiences, and sustainable models.

With so many submissions, it was challenging for the team to narrow it down, but even with such a variety of unconventional designs, there were still a few notable themes throughout the models. About 400 plans offered stargazing, 777 designs were inspired by fruit, 509 listings were influenced by mushrooms, and most importantly, 7,931 submissions proposed solar panels for sustainable energy.

These eccentric listings are set to be available to the public by the spring of 2023, but in the meantime, you can check out the complete list of winners on Airbnb, and see a few especially zany creations below:

1. Floating Avocado created by Ignacio R. in Chile

2. Giant Camera in Georgia created by Matthew F. in the United States

3. Giant Fossilized Snail created by Diego A. in Mexico

4. Giant Flower Pot in Idaho created by Whitney H. in the United States

5. The Ultimate Music Lover’s Hideaway created by Madeleine T. in the United Kingdom

6. Jungle Eco Treehouse created by Elisa O. in Mexico

7. Acorn Library created by Peter C. in the United Kingdom

8. Sustainable Beehive House in the Rainforest created by Esteban A. in Costa Rica

9. Modern Cereal Paradise created by Trey D. in the United States