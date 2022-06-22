Airbnb Will Pay to Bring Your Most Unique Building Idea to Life

If you've dreamed of creating your very own Airbnb that's as unique as a UFO house, the company wants to help you build it. With its new $10 million Omg! Fund, Airbnb is looking for above-and-beyond ideas from both aspiring and existing architects, DIYers, makers, and designers. The company will then help bring 100 of these concepts to life for its Omg! category, giving each winner $100,000.

If you're interested in applying, you can visit airbnb.com/omgfund. The judging panel includes style icon Iris Apfel, Koichi Takada of Koichi Takada Architects, Airbnb Superhost and Omg! listing creator Kristie Wolfe (who is behind the infamous Potato Hotel), and Airbnb's VP of Experiential Creative Product Bruce Vaughn, who is also a Disney alum. The panel will judge ideas based on the experience guests will be provided with as well as originality, feasibility, and sustainability.

Airbnb's Omg! category has one of the highest rates of engagement on the site. So in addition to bringing architectural dreams to life, the Omg! Fund will also provide 100 new hosts with an additional source of income. In 2021, the average host earned over $13,800. Nights booked specifically at unique properties also increased over 49% from 2019 to 2021.

For a period of 30 days, you can enter to win a portion of Airbnb's Omg! Fund. Entries are due by July 22 at 11:59 pm EST and judges will pick winners over the next few months. By next year, Airbnb is hoping to have the chosen spaces completed. Eligible countries and official rules can be found here.

So, what will be the next Potato Hotel?