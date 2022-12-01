10 Wall Colors That Go Beautifully With Gray Flooring

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

In the world of interior design, gray is an especially common shade for flooring, and yet trying to decide on the perfect wall color to pair it with can still be a challenge. The first thing to consider is the shade of gray and the flooring material you are working with — carpet, tile, hardwood, concrete, and stone, to name a few. Different materials come with a variety of textures and inherent undertones that might affect the overall look and feel of your space. Additionally, think about whether you plan to use this wall color throughout the entire house or limit it to one area, such as an accent wall in the living room. The amount of lighting (natural and artificial) that's available in your space can also change the way certain colors appear. That's why it's important to get samples of the hues that you are interested in and paint swatches on the wall to see how they look alongside your flooring at different times of the day.

The good news is that gray floors will actually work with a wide variety of other colors, not to mention design styles. "Gray floors are modern, versatile, and can be timeless depending on how they are styled," says Shelly Cerrelli of House of Cerrelli. "The color gray is a perfect neutral because it's between white and black."

Fanny Abbes of The New Design Project enjoys continuing the neutral scheme when it comes to wall color. "I love pairing gray floors with more neutral colors such as beige, white, or hues of gray," Abbes says. "It creates a nice contemporary feel [in] a room that is clean and fresh yet balanced." That said, there are many directions in which one can go with gray floors, it really all comes down to the look and feel you want to achieve. If you are looking to create a moody vibe, a darker paint color for the walls such as black, brown, navy, or green might be worth considering. However, if light and airy palettes are more your cup of tea, stick with pale neutral shades such as white or cream.

By now, you're probably ready for a little inspiration. Scroll ahead for some of our favorite color ideas.

1. Black

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

If you want your wall paint to pack a punch, it doesn't get any more dramatic than black paint. Since the inky hue is related to gray, the two colors are a no-brainer. Note that gold or copper metallic finishes are a great way to add a dash of warmth to the stark scheme. Perhaps a light fixture or a side table, like the one spotted in this setup.

2. Taupe

The neutral taupe walls shine in this dining room by Maestri Studio. The warm tone is an excellent pick if you're looking for a bit of contrast against gray tile or carpeting, but you don't want to veer too far off the beaten path. Additionally, it complements wood furniture quite nicely, as proven here. Bonus points for the vibrant blue dining chairs.

3. White

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

Light gray floors and pure white walls are a timeless match that will blend in seamlessly with any design style. For example, in this Scandi-chic bathroom, the color combo is paired with a light wood vanity, which adds the perfect dose of warmth without changing the light and airy scheme.

4. Cream

If you're looking for a hue that's warmer than bright white, cream is definitely the way to go. The team over at Brad Ramsey Interiors opted for a few different warm tones in the same color family for this living room, resulting in a monochromatic palette. The light gray rug brings subtle contrast to the elegant space.

5. Light Pink

Light pink walls paired with gray carpet looks oh-so-charming in this kids' bedroom by Living with Lolo. While this setup showcases a blush-hued accent wall, rosy rug, and pink flamingo bedding, you can choose to use the shade sparingly for adult spaces. Consider incorporating an accent color for an extra pop, like the magenta pillow on each bunk.

6. Lavender

Soft lavender may not be an obvious choice for the mudroom, but it sure looks lovely in this space by Living with Lolo. And bonus: The light purple wall paint color pairs perfectly with the warm gray and white floor tile. Add a bit of contrast with bright white paint and incorporate wood features to warm up the cool tones.

7. Gray

There's nothing wrong with a cool gray monochromatic color scheme, especially in the bedroom. Designer Jessica Lagrange used gray paint on the walls to echo the floor color in this dreamy sleep space. The tonal approach is ideal for an uninterrupted restful slumber. Beige home decor and ample natural light keep the space from feeling too dark or dreary.

8. Navy Blue

Sometimes the colors gray and blue can appear quite similar, depending on the lighting and the undertones. So it's no surprise that in this bedroom by Living with Lolo the navy ceiling and light gray flooring look like a match made in design heaven. Gray bedding helps bring the space together.

9. Brown

The team over at Cara Woodhouse Interiors turned to warm colors for this bedroom design. As witnessed, the light gray rug looks positively radiant sitting on top of the hardwood floor. The brown grasscloth wallpaper provides the perfect neutral backdrop for the stunning dark wood headboard. To keep the earthy color scheme from appearing too dark or muddy, you'll want to incorporate brighter hues such as white.

10. Light Blue

In this bathroom by Cohesively Curated, light blue walls complement the gray tiled flooring and marble bathtub. The white trim and natural light pouring in through the window enhance the airy scheme, while the gold fixtures and wooden stool add a hint of warmth.

