Image Credit: Nikki Vasconez See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"You literally just talk to your pets like you would talk to a human family member," says Nikki Vasconez. "Because they understand what you're saying. And the more that you do this, they're going to realize that you're talking to them, you're making an effort and you're already receiving messages whether you know it or not, it's just trusting what you're getting."

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Nikki Vasconez, an animal communicator and pet psychic.

I reached out to Nikki because I wanted to talk about the ways we can communicate with our pets to create harmonious spaces for them and to make the lives of our pets as lovely as possible. We both agree pets are part of our home … they make everything perfect.

Nikki believes that everyone can communicate with our pets all the time. That it's not a gift, it's a skill. As she says, it's all within us, it's just a matter of believing it. Believing that it's possible.

She shares tips on how we can interpret what our pets are trying to tell us; the common throughline that all dogs or cats want in their living spaces; how to help animals change their routines (like sleeping in our beds), and suggestions on how people can add a new pet to the home when we already have a pet at home or how to prepare them when a new baby is expected.

Nikki even talks about our pets who have passed away and how communicating with them has changed her perception of death. If you've lost a pet, I think you'll really love hearing what she has to say. It's sweet, it's touching, and there's so much more behind the scenes.

If you want to transform your connection with your pet, this is an episode you'll want to listen to all the way through.

In this episode we also talk about:

How she went from being a lawyer to becoming a pet communicator – and how it changed her whole world. (Those book recs above helped her discover how to communicate.)

The shift in the relationship and connection with her own dogs.

How she works as a pet communicator.

Steps on how we can better understand and communicate with our pets.

Why she recommends everyone to not sleep with their animals – and how to help them transition out of sleeping in your bed.

Non-negotiables for setting up a comfortable space for pets.

How to figure out our pets' love languages. (Do they like to be hugged, or picked up, or kissed on their face, etc.)

What to do when a pet only likes one person in the house – and why it's happening.

How some animals see deceased loved ones or animals in the house – any why they might not like to go into some rooms.

How she works with animals who have crossed over – and the things they tell us. (Good news: they're never mad at us on matter what! And they always know when they are going to pass.)

The experience our animals go through when we help them transition.

Learn More About Nikki Vasconez

Tip *Note: There are many scam accounts that look like Nikki’s social media accounts listed here. These are the correct and only ones. If someone reaches out to you through a DM, asking for money for a reading, do not respond. Delete or block that person. Nikki will never reach out to you for a reading.

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home" – not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

