The 9 Best Planters on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana April 14, 2022
Finding the right plant accessories is a must for any plant owner. Whether you have indoor plants, outdoor plants, or both, one of the most important things you can buy is a planter.

Believe it or not, the size of your planter can affect its growth. If you get a plant pot that's too small, you run the risk of constricting the roots. On the other hand, if you get a planter that's too big, it might hold too much water and lead to mold, rot, or root disease.

From indoor options to self-watering designs, here are the best planters on Amazon.

Best Indoor Planter

Love the look of a terracotta planter? This set includes three with a more modern design. Plus, each planter has a drainage hole and saucer.

D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots (set of 3)

$29.99

You can't go wrong with a classic terracotta planter, especially one with a more sleek design. This planter set includes 4.2-inch, 5.3-inch, and 6.5-inch pots with drainage and saucers for flowers, succulents, and more.

Best Outdoor Planter

Your outdoor plants need durable (yet stylish) pots, like this set from La Jolie. Weather and fade resistant, these planters can hold up against all the seasons while looking great with i’s elevated marble pattern.

La Jolie Muse Flower Pot Garden Planter (set of 2)

$45.99

Lightweight and made from durable and recyclable plastic, these indoor/outdoor garden planters would make great additions to your patio, balcony, porch, or backyard. Along with a marble design, the heavy duty pots are weather and fade resistant.

Best Small Planter

Perfect for succulents and other small plants, these 3.15-inch planters come with ceramic planters with drainage holes and stylish bamboo saucers.

ZOUTOG Mini Flower Planter Pots With Bamboo Trays (set of 6)

$15.99

These mini flower pots with bamboo saucers make the perfect succulent planters. The 3.15-inch modern ceramic planters are available in sets of four or six and can be used to decorate coffee tables or be used as dining table centerpieces.

Best Large Planter

Available in five matte colors, this 12-inch planter is just what your indoor plant needs. On top of having a modern look, each pot has a drainage hole with a rubber stopper.

Peach & Pebble 12-Inch Classic Ceramic Planter

$79.00

Have a large plant that's in need of a new home? Opt for this ceramic plant pot from Peach & Pebble. The indoor planter has a matte finish and drainage plug to keep your plant and your home surfaces clean and happy.

Best Self-Watering Planter

If you’re a beginner plant parent and have trouble sticking to a watering schedule, try this self-watering plant pot. Thanks to its patented design with hollow legs and a deep reservoir, it can help prevent root rot and any other issues caused from over-watering plants.

HBServices USA 8-Inch Self Watering and Self Aerating Plant Pot

$13.97

Taking care of plants has never been easier than with a self-watering plant pot. With a deep reservoir, hollow legs, and self-aerating features, this indoor and outdoor pot can help lower the risk of root rot and over-watering.

Best Hanging Planter

Macrame plant hangers are an easy way to give your plants a boho touch. This set comes with plastic pots in three sizes to hang both indoor or outdoor plants.

Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers With Plastic Planters (set of 3)

$19.98

Give your plants the boho look with these Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers. The set comes with plastic plant pots in three different sizes and hooks for easy installation.

Best Planter With a Built-In Light

Give your plants some love indoors regardless of the season with this side table/planter combo. It also includes an LED grow light, making it perfect for darker spaces that don’t get the sunlight your plants may need.

Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System Side Table

$189.14

If your space is lacking ample sunshine and you want a multifunctional planter and piece of home decor that can fit right in your living room, check out the Miracle-Gro side table. It has a built-in LED grow light, so you can garden all year long, no matter the climate or season.

Best Plant Stand

Using a plant stand is a great way to grow your plant collection and make the most of your space. This pick gives us major midcentury modern vibes, with a minimalist ceramic planter and a walnut wood stand.

OMYSA Midcentury Plant Stand With 10-Inch Pot

$134.99

This plant stand and tall planter pot set is perfect for indoor house plants, whether you have a cactus or snake plant. With a ceramic planter (complete with a drain hole) and a walnut wood frame, it's the perfect way to inject a midcentury modern vibe into your space.

Best Outdoor Planter Box

From your plants to your gardening tools, you can keep all the essentials together with this elevated planter box. It can hold approximately 2.5 cubic feet of soil and has a drainage hole at the bottom. It also has a shelf on the bottom, so you can store your watering can and other gardening tools.

FOYUEE Raised Planter Box

$85.82

Whether you have flowers, vegetables, or herbs, this elevated metal planter is a solid choice. Designed for outdoor use, it has a drainage hole and a shelf at the bottom for all your outdoor garden essentials.

