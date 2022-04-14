The 9 Best Planters on Amazon

Finding the right plant accessories is a must for any plant owner. Whether you have indoor plants, outdoor plants, or both, one of the most important things you can buy is a planter.

Believe it or not, the size of your planter can affect its growth. If you get a plant pot that's too small, you run the risk of constricting the roots. On the other hand, if you get a planter that's too big, it might hold too much water and lead to mold, rot, or root disease.

From indoor options to self-watering designs, here are the best planters on Amazon.

Best Indoor Planter

You can't go wrong with a classic terracotta planter, especially one with a more sleek design. This planter set includes 4.2-inch, 5.3-inch, and 6.5-inch pots with drainage and saucers for flowers, succulents, and more.

Best Outdoor Planter

Lightweight and made from durable and recyclable plastic, these indoor/outdoor garden planters would make great additions to your patio, balcony, porch, or backyard. Along with a marble design, the heavy duty pots are weather and fade resistant.

Best Small Planter

These mini flower pots with bamboo saucers make the perfect succulent planters. The 3.15-inch modern ceramic planters are available in sets of four or six and can be used to decorate coffee tables or be used as dining table centerpieces.

Best Large Planter

Have a large plant that's in need of a new home? Opt for this ceramic plant pot from Peach & Pebble. The indoor planter has a matte finish and drainage plug to keep your plant and your home surfaces clean and happy.

Best Self-Watering Planter

Taking care of plants has never been easier than with a self-watering plant pot. With a deep reservoir, hollow legs, and self-aerating features, this indoor and outdoor pot can help lower the risk of root rot and over-watering.

Best Hanging Planter

Give your plants the boho look with these Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers. The set comes with plastic plant pots in three different sizes and hooks for easy installation.

Best Planter With a Built-In Light

If your space is lacking ample sunshine and you want a multifunctional planter and piece of home decor that can fit right in your living room, check out the Miracle-Gro side table. It has a built-in LED grow light, so you can garden all year long, no matter the climate or season.

Best Plant Stand

This plant stand and tall planter pot set is perfect for indoor house plants, whether you have a cactus or snake plant. With a ceramic planter (complete with a drain hole) and a walnut wood frame, it's the perfect way to inject a midcentury modern vibe into your space.

Best Outdoor Planter Box

Whether you have flowers, vegetables, or herbs, this elevated metal planter is a solid choice. Designed for outdoor use, it has a drainage hole and a shelf at the bottom for all your outdoor garden essentials.