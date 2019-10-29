There's something about adding a touch of greenery that can really take your home's decor to the next level. Marrying your space with nature and implementing plants — whether it's a fiddle fig leaf tree in your bedroom, succulents in your kitchen window, or cascading ferns on your bookshelves — can make a space feel brighter, cozier, and more inviting. And what better way to show off that new impossible-to-kill cactus you just bought than investing in a beautiful pot in which the plant can prosper and grow? Planters are not only handy vessels to harbor your plants (and keep water from leaking everywhere), but they also double as a trendy, attention-grabbing home accessory.

Here are the best places to shop for indoor planters that will show off your green thumb.

Urban Outfitters has a slew of indoor pots — plant stands, clay planters, and hanging planters — that can turn any space into a cozy, bohemian oasis.

CB2's clean, minimal planters feature an occasional pop of color, texture, or detail that help add dimension to any space — indoors or outdoors.

Perfect for those with limited floor space or want to upgrade your side table game, YLighting has everything from side tables with built-in planters to hanging pots for all of your indoor plant needs.

West Elm has a ton of options for those wanting to nail the midcentury modern look — just pair any planter with one of its turned-wood stands.

5. 2Modern

Chock-full of eye-catching planters (like this stackable pot from Areaware), 2Modern is a no-brainer for modern pieces that make a statement.

Amazon really delivers when it comes to great planters and stands at affordable prices. From rustic to modern to midcentury to industrial, it has something for every home decor aesthetic.

Not only is Walmart the place for all your household needs, but it also has an ample selection of chic planters like these gold plant stands for showcasing your plants with a touch of glam.

Keep the focus on your greenery with Food52's collection of neutral, elegant vessels that have just a touch of personality, thanks to their sleek, geometric shapes.

9. Anthropologie

Looking for charming designs and planters that don't skimp on color? Anthropologie has a multitude of painted options that look as stunning in a light-filled space as they do brightening up a dark corner.

10. Etsy

Etsy is the place for unique, one-of-a-kind planters that perfectly complement your plants. We're loving these bold, geometric pots that are guaranteed to make any succulent pop.

When you want something a little more striking, Wayfair has you covered with its variety of modern pots, like this hanging planter set.

Freshen up your home with Target's assortment of affordable yet super cute pots. Take advantage of vertical space by using hanging planters to show off your green thumb and your favorite cascading vine or fill counter space with simple rose or gray planters.

Whether you're in the market for painted stoneware or a modern terra cotta pot, Rejuvenation has you covered with planters that fit organically into any space.

If you have a traditional decor aesthetic, The Home Depot's garden center has plenty of glazed ceramic and antique-inspired options — not to mention a wide array of small and oversize indoor plants to choose from.

Spice up your plant collection with one of Jungalow's many eclectic planters. The home decor brand has everything from multi-piece ceramics to unique animal planters.

Lulu and Georgia has no shortage of chic decor and that includes planters, from minimalist indoor/outdoor options to a dreamy ceramic hanging planters.

IKEA is stocked with a variety of affordable pots and planters, most of which you can score for under $25. You can elevate your greenery on a budget with a fluted plant pot or a bamboo plant stand with space for not one, but five of your plants.