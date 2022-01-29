11 Amazing Florists You Should Be Following on Instagram

Whether you're seeking inspiration for your own arrangements or simply delight in photos of flowers, it's probably a good idea to follow a handful of talented florists on Instagram. In addition to aspirational images of sweet bouquets and large-scale installations, the best florist accounts also post engaging stories of buying blooms at the market and informative reels about pairing unexpected species for stunning results. By following these handles, your feed will be more beautiful ​and​ more educational. So what are you waiting for? Here are the best florists to follow on Instagram now.

Londoner Emily Davies of creative floral design studio Athlyn pushes the boundaries by juxtaposing unlikely colors, shapes, and textures. The result is a feed full of daring arrangements that keep us coming back for more.

Bon Appétit alum Elizabeth Jaime left the New York media world to launch Calma, a Miami-based floral design studio that specializes in "tropical-ish" flowers. Followers can expect a refreshingly honest voice along with modern, sculptural arrangements.

Yes, Doan Ly and her a.p. bio team craft floral designs for weddings and events, but it's their magazine-worthy editorial work that takes center stage on Instagram, where poetic still-life shots intrigue and delight.

Orchid lovers will swoon for Molly Ford's vibrant, artful arrangements. The Brooklyn-based florist uses her Flowers by Ford account to document her bloom-filled creations, as well as their journeys to their final destinations.

Check out sustainable boutique floral studio Glorimer Flower & Company for otherworldly explosions of vivid color by Glorimer Ovalle, a New Yorker making her mark in Los Angeles one arrangement at a time.

Madison Hartley expertly weaves grasses, leaves, and vegetables into her floral arrangements for a distinctly earthy, farmhouse look. Though she'll work anywhere, her main territory includes Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

Look to Schentell Nunn, the LA-based florist behind Offerings and contestant on the first season of HBO Max's Full Bloom, for luxurious, feminine arrangements full of roses, dahlias, and more.

Ren MacDonald-Balasia of floral design studio Renko splits her time between Honolulu and Los Angeles, so her funky, fruit-forward arrangements can be found in both Hawaii and California. Fortunately, we can all admire them on Instagram.

Romantic drama is the specialty of Terre Studio, Rachel Kim's floral and landscape design company in Brooklyn. If elevated fairytale is your dream aesthetic, don't hesitate to give her a follow.

For whimsical, Seussian arrangements, look to Nicole Rossi's Texture Florals. The Philly floral designer worked as an architect before she pivoted to a career in flowers, which explains her special eye for detail.

Playful blooms are on display in Los Angeles floral designer Yasmine Mei's images, which seem to bring us joy without fail. Peonies, poppies, and irises appear frequently in her combinations, while mushrooms make a surprising cameo every so often.