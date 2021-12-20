Image Credit: Sam Dumas and Lyle Maltz, Leeway Home Founders Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"We are not telling you to live a certain way, that your home should look a certain way," says Sam Dumas. "We're telling you to: you do you. We'll do the rest, right? You live how you want to live, we just want to provide you products to that whatever categories or buckets are important to you at that time."

Sam Dumas and Lyle Maltz are the co-founders of Leeway Home. (And, not only are they are partners in business, they're partners in life, too.) With Leeway, they have a passion for meeting people where they are, at whatever stage they're in — and appreciate that as people change and grow, so do their homes and how they use them.

In this conversation, we talk about how Leeway Home offers all-in-one kits for every day eating. Think: ceramics, flatware, and glassware. They're designed to fit your specific needs. ​(Their Leeway Dish is a must-have! See below.)​

Talking to Sam and Lyle, the trust and admiration they have for each other is evident. We discuss how they launched this business in the middle of the pandemic, their experience as entrepreneurs, as well what they've discovered about themselves and about each other throughout this process.

In this episode we also talk about:

The shorthand and unspoken trust that they have in working together, as they are partners in life as well as partners in business.

How they went off the grid months before the pandemic/lockdown happened – and how being in self-imposed isolation led to the birth of their idea for Leeway Home.

Launching a brand during the pandemic.

Their shared dream of launching a business together.

What they've discovered about each other in the process of working together.

How coming from entrepreneurial, small-business families has shaped them in their work life.

The items in their home they hold as valuable—the pieces that have a story behind them.

Lessons they've learned in creating a home together.

What "being home" means to them.

