7 Satisfying Before-and-After Vinegar Cleaning Hacks

In the world of cleaning, vinegar is truly a miracle solution. Not only is it cheap and all-natural, but it's safe for most surfaces, too. It's also excellent for combatting odor, offering a one-two punch for your cleaning routine. Oh, and did we mention that it's cheap?

If vinegar isn't already part of your cleaning lineup, these before-and-after photos using vinegar will surely change your mind. Happy green cleaning!

1. Sink Faucet Opening

When it's time to clean the bathroom or kitchen, it's easy to overlook the openings of faucets. However, minerals can build up around this part, resulting in a pretty gross situation. Give your sinks some TLC by soaking the openings in vinegar, then brushing off the minerals with an old toothbrush.

2. Showerheads

The method described above can also be used for showerheads. Just look at this gratifying before-and-after photo, which shows how vinegar can remove buildup from a showerhead. The best part? Unlike the sink faucet, you can easily remove the showerhead to use this trick.

3. Washing Machine Barrel

The barrel of a top-loading washing machine is another overlooked part of the home. Luckily, with the classic combo of baking soda, vinegar, and an old toothbrush, you can make it look good as new.

4. Stainless Steel Appliances

Sure, stainless steel appliances look sleek and clean. But that's only if they're, well, clean. If your appliances are covered in stains, use some vinegar to recreate these before-and-after photos in your own home.

5. Toaster Oven

Toaster ovens can get dirty quickly, especially if you use them to reheat most of your meals. Sound familiar? Take a tip from this before-and-after post and sprinkle baking soda on the gunk. Let it sit for 20 minutes, then spray with white vinegar and scrub. Done and done.

6. Teapot

When was the last time you descaled your teapot? It's okay, you don't have to answer that. If your teapot is in need of a deep clean, boil water and vinegar to remove any buildup. Give it a good rinse and enjoy your newly cleaned teapot.

7. Dishwasher Filters

Vinegar is no match for grimy dishwasher filters, as this before-and-after photo shows. Simply clean the filter with a sponge and dish soap, then run a wash cycle with vinegar. It's super easy, not to mention extremely satisfying.