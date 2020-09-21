18 Cleaning Ideas to Refresh Your Home This Fall

By Laurie Gunning Grossman Updated  September 17, 2021
It's time for Fall at Home: Hunker down, bundle up, and make the season as cozy as possible with our foolproof guide to autumn.

Have you heard the news? It's not just "spring cleaning" anymore. We all want to keep our homes feeling neat, tidy, and clean all year round. Autumn is the perfect time in engage in a fall refresh. Here are 18 ideas to try. (And if you're looking for ways to prepare​ your home for fall, this checklist will help.)

1. Clean your oven racks.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

2. Clean your bed pillows.

Image Credit: Chloe Berk

3. Clean smelly drains.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

4. Get stains out of carpets.

Image Credit: Ana Stanciu for Hunker

5. Clean grease from kitchen cabinet doors.

Image Credit: Sanford Creative

6. Organize your garage.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker

7. Clean your dishwasher.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

8. Remove pet hair from furniture.

Image Credit: Ana Stanciu for Hunker

9. Clean your mattress.

Image Credit: Ana Stanciu for Hunker

10. Deep clean your refrigerator.

Image Credit: Ana Stanciu for Hunker

11. Clean your showerhead.

Image Credit: Sanford Creative

12. Clean ceiling fans.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

13. Clean out bad bedroom odors.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

14. Clean casement windows.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

15. Clean ceramic tile.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

16. Clean (and disinfect) your couch.

Image Credit: Ana Stanciu for Hunker

17. Clean your fireplace.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

18. Remove scratches from wood furniture.

Image Credit: Ana Stanciu for Hunker

