20 DIY Solutions for a Super Clean Kitchen (Naturally)

Common household ingredients such as baking soda, white vinegar, and lemons make it easier than ever to clean your kitchen with natural, chemical-free solutions. Add in some essential oils and you'll have gorgeous scents as well. We've rounded up our favorite, most effective DIY cleaning ideas for a happy and healthy home.

1. Sustain a sparkling kitchen sink by cleaning it nightly with this citrus-smelling scrub.

2. Keep your garbage disposal clean and odor-free with these easy-to-make mini refreshers.

3. Give your microwave a stain-fighting steam clean with just a three ingredients.

4. Banish grim buildup from behind your stove with this degreaser spray.

5. Learn how to properly care for and clean a cast iron skillet using vegetable oil and baking soda.

6. Follow these steps when you need to give your fridge a deep clean.

7. Get rid of cloudy film on your cocktail glasses with this mixture that makes things crystal clear.

8. Wash your produce in a DIY solution that will make your fruits and vegetables safe to eat.

9. Try this hassle-free way to clean your oven racks. It's so easy.

10. Make a quick kitchen cabinet cleaner where orange essential oil is the grease-busting hero.

11. Rid your refrigerator of bad smells with a baking soda odor absorber.

12. Give your trash can a good cleaning with these simple steps and get rid of the yuck factor.

14. Learn exactly how to clean an electric stove, including the coils.

15. If you have a ceramic or glass stovetop, this cleaning tutorial is for you.

16. Oh, boy — got a burnt pot? This solution will work, even if you've already tried soaking and scrubbing your pot.

17. Bad tasting coffee is a major bummer, so here's how to clean your coffee machine.

19. Give the inside of your dishwasher a good cleaning (yes, really) at least once a month.