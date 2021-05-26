Your Trash Can Is Probably Gross, so Here's How to Clean

Squeaky is all about the borderline genius hacks and ideas that keep literally every inch of your space pristine.
We can all agree that trash cans are pretty gross in general, but just how gross is your trash can really? The answer is more than you might imagine. Even though we usually line them with trash bags, they still need to be cleaned at least once per month (and more often than that in some cases).
Think about all the many things we put into our trash cans — that stuff grows bacteria quickly. Add in the fact that sometimes liners might leak, and ... yuck. That's why cleaning your trash can should include more than just a wipe down, and it should also be sanitized regularly. The good news is that it's no huge task and can be done in just a few minutes.
Things You'll Need
Dish liquid
Warm water
Scrub brush
Cleaning cloth
Hydrogen peroxide
Step 1
Remove the trash can liner.
Step 2
Make a dish liquid cleaning solution. Add a few drops of dish liquid to a bowl of warm water and mix well.
Step 3
Scrub the inside of your trash can. Place the scrub brush in the dish liquid solution and use it to scrub the inside of your trash can. Get into the corners and the inside of the lid as well.
Step 4
Scrub the outside of your trash can.
Step 5
Use a cloth to dry the entire trash can, including the lid.
Step 6
To make sure that your trash can is nice and sanitized, give it a good spray down using hydrogen peroxide. This will help kill any bacteria or germs that have been left behind. You can use Lysol instead, if you like.
Step 7
Allow to dry before adding a new trash can liner.
Jessica owns two blogs, Mom 4 Real and Pour Me a Cocktail. She has been sharing easy cleaning tips, recipes and ideas with her readers for over 7 years. She has been featured on the Rachel Ray Show, TODAY Parenting, MSN, Country Woman Magazine and more.