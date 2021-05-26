Your Trash Can Is Probably Gross, so Here's How to Clean

By Jessica Kielman May 26, 2021
We can all agree that trash cans are pretty gross in general, but just ​how​ gross is your trash can really? The answer is more than you might imagine. Even though we usually line them with trash bags, they still need to be cleaned at least once per month (and more often than that in some cases).

Think about ​all the many things​ we put into our trash cans — that stuff grows bacteria quickly. Add in the fact that sometimes liners might leak, and ... yuck. That's why cleaning your trash can should include more than just a wipe down, and it should also be sanitized regularly. The good news is that it's no huge task and can be done in just a few minutes.

Things You'll Need

  • Dish liquid

  • Warm water

  • Scrub brush

  • Cleaning cloth

  • Hydrogen peroxide

Step 1

Remove the trash can liner.

Step 2

Make a dish liquid cleaning solution. Add a few drops of dish liquid to a bowl of warm water and mix well.

Step 3

Scrub the inside of your trash can. Place the scrub brush in the dish liquid solution and use it to scrub the inside of your trash can. Get into the corners and the inside of the lid as well.

Step 4

Scrub the outside of your trash can.

Step 5

Use a cloth to dry the entire trash can, including the lid.

Step 6

To make sure that your trash can is nice and sanitized, give it a good spray down using hydrogen peroxide. This will help kill any bacteria or germs that have been left behind. You can use Lysol instead, if you like.

Step 7

Allow to dry before adding a new trash can liner.

