Our Greatest Kitchen Sink Cleaning Habit to Do

Squeaky is all about the borderline genius hacks and ideas that keep literally every inch of your space pristine.
Kitchen sinks are a popular, high-trafficked area in just about every home. We use them to scrub dishes, rinse produce, clean sponges, wash our hands — and if you have a child, you probably have even given your baby a bath there as well. Needless to say, it's extremely important to keep this area super-sanitized and bacteria-free. So, how often should you actually clean your kitchen sink? The answer is at least once a day — we suggest making it a part of your nightly routine. Check out our easy-to-make scrub, as well as tips on how to clean.
Make a Nightly Sink Scrub
Things You'll Need
2 cups of baking soda
20 drops of orange essential oil or lemon essential oil
Dish liquid
Jar or container
Add the baking soda to a bowl, and then stir in 20 drops of orange or lemon essential oil. These two citrus essential oils are both known for their brightening, sanitizing, and degreasing qualities. (Either one works well in this recipe.) Stir the mixture together making sure the essential oil is thoroughly combined with the baking soda. Store in an airtight container.
How to Clean Your Kitchen Sink
Step 1
Wet down your entire sink.
Step 2
Sprinkle the scrub all over the inside and edges of your sink.
You can use a spoon to sprinkle the scrub onto your sink or poke holes in the lid of a mason jar to create an easy sprinkle jar for this mixture.
Step 3
Add a drop or two of dish liquid to each side of your sink.
Step 4
Use scrub brush to clean the sink.
Take a soft bristled scrub brush and work the sink scrub and dish soap all around your sink, removing any left over food particles, stains, and bacteria.
Step 5
Rinse with warm water.
Jessica owns two blogs, Mom 4 Real and Pour Me a Cocktail. She has been sharing easy cleaning tips, recipes and ideas with her readers for over 7 years. She has been featured on the Rachel Ray Show, TODAY Parenting, MSN, Country Woman Magazine and more.