Our Greatest Kitchen Sink Cleaning Habit to Do

Kitchen sinks are a popular, high-trafficked area in just about every home. We use them to scrub dishes, rinse produce, clean sponges, wash our hands — and if you have a child, you probably have even given your baby a bath there as well. Needless to say, it's extremely important to keep this area super-sanitized and bacteria-free. So, how often should you actually clean your kitchen sink? The answer is at least once a day — we suggest making it a part of your nightly routine. Check out our easy-to-make scrub, as well as tips on how to clean.