How to Clean and Restore Shine to a Fiberglass Tub

Things You'll Need
White vinegar
Baking soda
Cleaning sponge
One of the lightest and most economical materials used to make bathroom tubs is fiberglass. Fiberglass is easy to clean, but also is capable of being scratched if you use the wrong cleaning products or tools. Clean your fiberglass tub regularly in order to keep it sanitary and shining. Remove dirt, grime and soap scum from a fiberglass tub using inexpensive, ordinary household products that will bring your tub to a shine and won't irritate your skin or respiratory system with harsh chemicals.
Step 1
Pour undiluted white vinegar into a clean, empty spray bottle.
Step 2
Spray all of your tub's surfaces, including cracks, crevices and hardware. Let the vinegar stay on the tub for about 30 minutes.
Step 3
Wet a cleaning sponge with vinegar.
Step 4
Sprinkle baking soda onto the tub's surfaces and use the wet sponge to scrub it in gently. The combination of the vinegar's cleaning and disinfecting properties, along with the mild abrasiveness of the baking soda, will clean your tub thoroughly and bring it back to a shine.
Step 5
Rinse the tub well to remove any remaining baking soda.