Optimize Your Garage Storage With These 9 Simple Upgrades

Your garage is more than just a home for your car. Odds are it's also a hub for lawn and garden equipment, DIY tools, seasonal decorations, athletic gear, camping equipment, and all those miscellaneous items that don't quite fit anywhere else. Long story short: Storage in the garage can get tricky.

Advertisement

To avoid your garage turning into a cluttered catch-all (with no room for your car), make use of some of those tools to take your storage situation to the next level with a few simple upgrades — all of which you can grab from Walmart.

Hyper Tough 20V Max 3/8-in. Cordless Drill & 70-Piece DIY Home Tool Set Project Kit, $41



If your miscellaneous box of tools is overflowing with mismatched drill bits and half-broken pliers, it's time to invest in a new project kit. This 70-piece set supplies all of the must-have tools for most projects, and — most importantly — comes with a storage bag to neatly put everything away.

Frontier 4- Shelf 26" Bottom Chest Steel Tool Cabinet Organizer, $150



A unified hub to keep your tools safe and organized makes a world of difference (no more searching for that specific screwdriver you ​swore​ you just saw).

Workpro Multipurpose 48-Inch Workbench with Work Light and Pegboard, $109



A multipurpose workbench checks off two essentials for optimal garage storage: useful and tidy. Use it to square away DIY projects, hobbies or repair jobs of all sizes, and provide easy access for frequently used tools.

Advertisement



Hyper Tough 24"Dx60"Wx72"H 4 Shelf Industrial Wire Shelving Black Steel, $109



Flow is major in any storage space, and these adjustable shelves can be tailored to fit your exact needs — no matter how many flower pots, bags of soil, tackle boxes or old paint cans you need to get up off the ground.

This leaf blower will keep leaves from cluttering up your yard and extra parts from cluttering up your garage — since its compact size allows it to be easily stored on a shelf or in a cabinet, and with no cord to get tangled up in, you'll be wondering why you haven't always had a cordless leaf blower.

Talk about organization goals. It'll take a little time to get everything settled in this stackable storage unit, but the clear bins with finger grip drawers will make your efforts worth it when even the tiniest odds and ends are easy to find.

Advertisement

No need to crowd your workbench with individual drills in various sizes. This kit combines four tools into one, with a storage case to keep them organized.

A lockable cabinet provides safety and peace of mind. Plus, heavy duty casters allow you to maximize space by rolling the cabinet into any direction or corner.

You can neatly tuck away this small-but-mighty lawnmower in your newly organized garage — without worrying about it taking up the only available parking space.

​​Want more inspiration on how to put your DIY tools to work? Check out Walmart's one-stop resource for everything you need to get started here.​​