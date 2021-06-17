The Starter Guide to Backyard Tools and Equipment

Image Credit: delihayat/E+/GettyImages

Whether you're a new homeowner tackling yard work for the first time, or you've just decided to take your lawn-care skills to the next level, building an arsenal of backyard tools and equipment requires starting with the basics.

We've rounded up some of the starter pack essentials below, all of which you can find at Walmart so you can easily stock up on what you need and move on to the good part: actually enjoying your manicured lawn.

The first piece of backyard equipment any homeowner needs is a lawnmower. This cordless one is electric — so you don't have to worry about keeping gas on-hand — and works great for lawns up to a half an acre in size.

Use this spreader to easily scatter grass seed, fertilizer, and more across your yard to give it the boost it needs to become the best on the block.

No rain? No problem. Give your grass an extra drink of water with this oscillating sprinkler that you can adjust to fit the size of your yard.

Hook your sprinkler up to this super flexible hose that won't kink under pressure (the worst) and is engineered to lay flat, which means your sprinkler will stay put without having to twist it.

A wheelbarrow might not seem like a backyard must, but you'll be grateful you have it when you need to pick up debris after a storm, move heavy bags of mulch, transport tools to another area of the yard... and the list goes on.

Want to start a flower or vegetable garden? You'll need the proper tools. This nine-piece set comes with everything you need (from shovels to markers for labeling seedlings), including a durable storage bag to keep everything organized.

A pressure washer is the quickest way to bring a weather-worn patio or dirty siding back to life, and trust us — once you get one of these, you'll want to powerwash ​everything.​

You'll need a place to store all your new tools and equipment, and this vanilla-colored shed will easily hold all your most frequently used items without distracting from your outdoor decor.