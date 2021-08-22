This $8 Eco-Friendly Product Is My Secret Cleaning Weapon

When it comes to keeping my home clean, I look for three things in the products I use: affordability, eco-friendliness, and effectiveness. Generally, when it comes to being eco-conscious, I try my best to avoid single-use plastic and to pick products that are cruelty-free, plant-based, biodegradable, zero waste, or compostable. The caveat is that these products also have to be budget-friendly and great at what they claim to do.
Fortunately, I've found a cleaning product that checks off all three boxes. It's the Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate, which retails for $7.99+ on Amazon. Now, hear me out — yes, the bottle is made of plastic, but it can be used to create 16 gallons of cleaning solution for a majority of the surfaces in your home.
What is a cleaning concentrate?
A cleaning concentrate is a highly concentrated cleaning formula that gets diluted with water when you want to use it. So it gives you more bang for your buck.
When I got this concentrate, I saved a plastic spray bottle to mix the solution in. With 1/4 cup of cleaning solution per one gallon of water, you combine the two elements and what you end up with is a cleaner you can use on all non-porous surfaces, like floors, counters, tiles, cupboards, and walls. Of course, if you don't have a gallon-size vessel to put the product in, you'll have to do a bit of math to use the correct amounts for your specific container.
What else does the Mrs. Meyer's cleaning concentrate offer?
Made with plant-derived cleaning ingredients, this product is made without parabens, phthalates, glycol solvents, chlorine, artificial colors, and animal-derived ingredients. It's also biodegradable and cruelty-free, and the bottle is recyclable.
Now, if you live with a human or animal who is sensitive to essential oils, this is not the product for you. It comes in garden-inspired scents such as lemon verbena, bluebell, geranium, honeysuckle, lavender, and rosemary. However, I don't find the scents to be too overpowering and they dissipate quickly.
Final thoughts:
What I love most about this product is that it's an affordable gateway to trying out cleaning concentrates. Being about to stretch a product out over several months — especially when it's only $8! — truly can't be beat. I'm also glad I was able to slightly offset this plastic use by reusing another plastic spray bottle in its place.
In the future, I will definitely be repurchasing this product. Yet, I truly hope that Mrs. Meyers will one day come out with a refillable version so I don't have to buy new bottles when I run out. If that doesn't happen, I might try creating a DIY version at home.
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com