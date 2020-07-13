The Best Natural Cleaning Products to Keep Your Household and Our Planet Happy

We're pretty into doing spring cleaning year-round. From decluttering to making sure our surroundings are germ-free, keeping our homes fresh is top of mind. And when it comes to helping things remain spotless, natural cleaning products are our go-to's. They're healthier for humans, our pets, and the environment.

Here are some of our favorites, and many are multipurpose which makes them better for your budget, too.

When porcelain sinks, showers, or even toilets need some extra help with stain removal, a scrub usually does the trick. But using a harsh one can mess up your surfaces. Meliora's peppermint and tea tree scented powder does wonders on hard surfaces and is biodegradable to boot.

This concentrated cleaner from Branch Basics is another all-around MVP. It's perfect for streak-free cleaning and body wash when diluted with water. Plus, it's an awesome laundry detergent.

Nothing beats a serious stain remover, but one with all-natural ingredients stands out more than the rest. Biokleen's plant-based version is what every household needs for tackling accidents on carpets, upholstery, laundry, and more.

Some say natural laundry detergents don't pack enough punch when it comes to getting your clothes super clean. But Seventh Generation proves them all wrong with this serious, citrus-scented soap that will make your laundry sing.

If you're unfamiliar with Caldrea, the brand strives to make caring for our homes a beautiful experience. And the scents are not only incredible but also responsibly sourced. This dish soap, in particular, contains a natural degreaser for tough pans and aloe vera to keep hands soft.

Looking for a natural alternative to Lysol? PUR Home's disinfectant spray and cleaner comes in four scents and is packed with 80% Isopropyl alcohol, making it a medical-grade germ buster.

Protect your hands while you clean your house from top to bottom with these natural latex cleaning gloves from Grove Collaborative. Slip-resistant with nylon flocking for extra comfort, this extra armor will make your housework a bit more manageable.

As we mentioned, natural cleaning products can be better on your budget because they are often multipurpose. This set from Supernatural may seem to have a steep price tag, but the glass bottles are reusable, and the concentrated liquid lasts several months and can be bought separately. Plus, for each set purchased, the company plants two trees.

We spend more and more time on our screens every day. And what's more annoying than getting rid of those smudges and fingerprints? Better Life's natural cleaner combats static, dust, and dirt without streaking or scratching.

Another refillable option, these tablets from Blueland will turn your dishwasher into a green cleaning machine. The tin is reusable, and the product is packed with tough ingredients.

Looking for a key way to keep your surfaces clean? Keep your hands clean. These EO wipes contain all-natural ingredients, and they're made of sustainable and biodegradable bamboo cloth. Plus, the real lavender scent can help you feel balanced and calm.

Using natural cleaners is key, but the cleaning cloths are important, too. These loofah dish sponges from Zero Waste Outlet are perfect for scrubbing plates and ceramics. And when you're ready to replace them, they're compostable.

White vinegar has been proven to have antibacterial properties and can be used on almost any surface in your home. And this Aunt Fannie's vinegar product adds potent essential oils to the mix for a naturally clean punch.

Keep your clothes, sheets, and towels soft and wrinkle-free with these 100% pure New Zealand wool dryer balls from Common Goods. Bonus feature: They also reduce drying time up to 25% so you can save energy. You can even add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to them before dropping into the dryer.

This powder cleanser has been around since 1886 for good reason. It's non-toxic and can be used everywhere from the kitchen to the bathroom. As an added bonus, neither hardened foods nor lingering odors stand a chance against Bon Ami.