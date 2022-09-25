These Biodegradable Wipes Look Cute On My Counters, And They’re Good For The Planet Too

I think it's safe to say that 2020 taught us about the convenience of a sanitizing wipe. Gone are the days when the Clorox wipes aisle is barren, and we're no longer wiping groceries before they come into our homes, but I admit, my love of a sanitizing wipe remains. What I don't love, however, is how these wipes aren't great for our environment. That's why I'm so grateful for brands like biom — they've created a biodegradable, plastic-free wipe that comes with a display-worthy dispenser that's meant to be refilled. I don't have an underlying feeling of guilt as I wipe down my counters with these wipes, since I know I've made a simple swap that's better for the planet. Plus, my sea foam green dispenser is way cuter than the plastic tube the other wipes come in, and the grapefruit scent is just lovely. These wipes are my favorite when it comes to surfaces that need a quick refresh — keep reading for more honest thoughts on these biodegradable, plant-based wipes!

Advertisement

Video of the Day

​(While I did receive these wipes in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by biom, in any way.)​​

How are biom wipes different from other disinfecting wipes?

Most, if not all, of the disinfecting wipes you can buy at the grocery store come in single-use plastic tubes. Plastic takes forever to break down and decompose (we're talking hundreds of years) and one small step we can take as individuals to combat climate change is to simply say no to single-use plastic. Biom wipes come in a refillable dispenser and are available in five colors — black, white, sea foam, hunter green, and the recently launched limited-edition hydrangea. I'm all about aesthetics, and if there's a pretty, elevated version of an everyday item, I'm probably adding it to my cart. Add on that it's good for the environment? I'm sold. Biom's containers are meant to be displayed, and the colors are gorgeous. I have the sea foam green, and it fits in quite nicely with both my kitchen and the overall look and feel of my home, especially since it's one of my favorite colors. My cleaning supplies hide under my sink, but these wipes stay out, making them easy to reach for. They are available in two different scents — grapefruit zest and lavender ease — and while I haven't tried the lavender, the grapefruit scent is light and pleasant without being overpowering.

Advertisement

The plastic tube most wipes come in aren't the only source of plastic involved in a disinfecting wipe purchase — the wipes themselves usually contain plastic fibers. Considering how many disinfecting wipes we as a society has gone through in the past few years, that means these wipes are taking up a lot of space as non-biodegradable waste in our landfills. Biom wipes are plastic free and biodegradable, so you can rest assured that they will break down after use. Have an at-home compost bin? You can toss these wipes in! They're compostable, and according to biom's website, they are tested and certified to break down in 14 days in aerobic conditions, and under 28 days in anaerobic conditions.

Advertisement

The other great thing about these wipes is that they're designed as a "buy once, refill forever" purchase. The starter kit comes with the refillable dispenser in the color of your choice, as well as two packs of refills with 100 wipes in each. Once you run low on those wipes, however, you can buy the refill wipe packs á la carte or as a subscription so they'll be delivered to your door before you even realize you're running low.

Advertisement

Do biom wipes work?

Now onto the dirty details. Biom wipes are sturdy, smell great, and seriously get the job done. There's no weird residue left on my counters, and I'd say they clean just as well as other brands I've used. While I primarily keep mine in the kitchen to wipe down coutners, they're also my go-to for tidying up all over the house. I use them for a quick clean-up in our bathrooms before guests arrive, I'll grab one to wipe down my desk before a Zoom meeting, and I'll even use them to dust my fiddle leaf fig's leaves, since I know they're plant-based and don't contain harmful chemicals. Other disinfecting wipes never bothered my skin, but I think it's worth noting that these wipes are made with aloe, keeping it safe for your hands, especially if you have sensitive skin. It also means it's safe for kids and pets!

Advertisement

Are there any cons to biom wipes?

The only con I can think of is for anyone who prefers a strong scent. These wipes smell great, but the scent is a bit understated. I personally love the subtlety but have noticed that, especially over time, the grapefruit scent has faded. It doesn't bother me, especially since some synthetic scents give me headaches, and these wipes are scented with plant-derived essential oils. If you're into strong scents though, don't let it deter you from trying these! You could potentially add your own essential oil to the container to amp up the aroma. Even though the grapefruit smell isn't the strongest — it hasn't stopped me from using them.

Advertisement

The verdict

If you love disinfecting wipes, but feel guilty about using them at the same time, biom wipes were made for you. It's a simple, sustainable swap that you can feel good about using. Biom has an all-purpose cleaning wipe starter kit that includes the dispenser and two packs of wipes, and if you like, you can set up a subscription based on how often you use them. Seeing my sea foam green dispenser on my kitchen or bathroom counter makes me smile, and having them always within reach makes it even more convenient to do a quick clean. With that said, I highly recommend these biodegradable wipes. Happy cleaning!