This holiday season, we're on a quest to turn gift wrapping into a clever, crafty, and sustainable experience. Our top tip right now is to save your shipping boxes and recycle them into cute packages. Below we have a few of our favorite ways to wrap them up without having to spend too much money or extra waste. Plus, a DIY bonus using leftover gift wrap at the end, so keep scrolling!
Things You'll Need
Variety of boxes (save and recycle old shipping boxes — they are perfect to reuse)
Evergreen sprig or pine cone
Acrylic craft paint (or leftover house paint)
Wrap a Plain Box in Twine and Natural Accents
Step 1
Take a plain cardboard box and tape it up with clear packaging tape — or better yet, use washi tape (like these festive designs) if you prefer a little more color and pattern.
Step 2
Wrap cut twine in a thick section across the center of the box. Turn the box, and repeat in the opposite direction using a new section of cut twine. Tie the ends in a small knot at the bottom of the present, or use a glue gun to secure the twine against the box.
Step 3
Attach accents like an evergreen sprig and pine cone to create a centerpiece for your wrapping design. Use a glue gun to attach the accents or tuck them between the twine. (Note: this twine can easily be reused after the gift is opened, so try to save it for future use.)
Paint a Recycled Shipping Box
Step 1
Turn a recycled shipping box into a plain cardboard gift box by peeling off all labels and stickers.
Step 2
Paint the cardboard on all sides using a 2-inch foam paint brush in whatever color you choose. We used leftover house paint and acrylic craft paint so that we didn't have to buy anything new. This keeps the project extra sustainable. Let the first coat dry for 30 minutes, then paint on a second coat.
Step 3
Allow the second coat to dry for at least an hour, and then add a fun accent pattern using a smaller detail brush in a coordinating color. Allow the paint to dry overnight, then fill the box with your gift, and wrap it tight with ribbon.
Choose Sustainable Wrapping Paper
If you want to use wrapping paper, try to buy certified recycled sustainable wrapping paper. This is an easy ready-made solution for those of you looking to be more conscientious this gifting season, but who might not have time to DIY anything. Try this cool gift wrap cutter to make the process extra easy!
Bonus: Turn Used Wrapping Paper Into DIY Magnets
To take things further, turn leftover wrapping paper into fun seasonal magnets by using a round craft punch to create circles. Then, simply glue the paper circles to foam pieces that have been cut to the same size and shape, and add an adhesive-backed magnet to the back of each.
