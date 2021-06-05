8 Grain Bowl Recipes to Bookmark for Summer

Grains are a staple in most nutritious meals, but coming up with flavorful recipes can quickly run its course. If you're ready for new summer bowl inspiration, we've got you covered. There are endless recipe combos that can zest up your grain routine.
Here are eight that are changing our kitchen game.
1. Zest My Lemon Sweet Potato, Black Bean, Kale, and Quinoa Bowl
Looking for a filling meal with lots of protein? This is a great option.
2. Rainbows n Spice Nourish Bowl
This recipe is drool-worthy flavor with minimal prep.
3. Blue House Kitchen DC Veggie Grain Bowl
This is the perfect recipe when you need to eat more veggies. Plus green harissa sauce? Say no more.
4. Plays Well with Butter Glow Bowl
Quinoa, herbs, curry vinaigrette, and veggies sounds like a great combo. We're getting the cutting board out.
5. Kale Me Maybe Farro Salad with Golden Beets & Halloumi
This sweet and tangy Mediterranean bowl only requires light prep and is perfect for warm weather.
6. A Happy Little Bean Millet Beet & Kale Risotto
This recipe packs some powerful flavor and is totally flexible, too — so you can use your fave grain.
7. Natureal Cooking Quinoa Bowl with Feta, Avocado, Cashews & Roasted Sesame
Got 20 minutes or so? Good. This bowl is worth it.
Though there's no full recipe, you can see the ingredient list here.
8. Root 24 Farms Organic Grain Bowl with Blueberries, Farro, Edamame, Yams, Corn, Garbanzos, and Cucumber
We love the sweet antioxidants and colors of this bowl. We'll be making this again and again.
Ivanna Baranova is a poet, writer, and editor. She is the author of CONFIRMATION BIAS (Metatron Press, 2019).