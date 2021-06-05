8 Grain Bowl Recipes to Bookmark for Summer

Grains are a staple in most nutritious meals, but coming up with flavorful recipes can quickly run its course. If you're ready for new summer bowl inspiration, we've got you covered. There are endless recipe combos that can zest up your grain routine.

Here are eight that are changing our kitchen game.

1. Zest My Lemon Sweet Potato, Black Bean, Kale, and Quinoa Bowl

Looking for a filling meal with lots of protein? This is a great option.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Rainbows n Spice Nourish Bowl

This recipe is drool-worthy flavor with minimal prep.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Blue House Kitchen DC Veggie Grain Bowl

This is the perfect recipe when you need to eat more veggies. Plus green harissa sauce? Say no more.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Plays Well with Butter Glow Bowl

Quinoa, herbs, curry vinaigrette, and veggies sounds like a great combo. We're getting the cutting board out.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Kale Me Maybe Farro Salad with Golden Beets & Halloumi

This sweet and tangy Mediterranean bowl only requires light prep and is perfect for warm weather.

Get the full recipe here.

6. A Happy Little Bean Millet Beet & Kale Risotto

This recipe packs some powerful flavor and is totally flexible, too — so you can use your fave grain.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Natureal Cooking Quinoa Bowl with Feta, Avocado, Cashews & Roasted Sesame

Got 20 minutes or so? Good. This bowl is worth it.

Though there's no full recipe, you can see the ingredient list here.

8. Root 24 Farms Organic Grain Bowl with Blueberries, Farro, Edamame, Yams, Corn, Garbanzos, and Cucumber

We love the sweet antioxidants and colors of this bowl. We'll be making this again and again.

Get the full recipe here.