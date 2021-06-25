7 No-Cook, Raw Recipes to Help You Lower Your Gas Usage

Welcome to Healthy Home: This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.
Looking for ways to save money on your gas bill? Try tweaking your kitchen habits. The kitchen, after all, is a high-traffic area that tends to use a lot of energy. Start by defrosting frozen foods in the refrigerator (to minimize cooking time) and avoid frequently opening the oven door while cooking. You can also try adding more raw, no-cook recipes to your weekly menu to limit your overall gas usage.
To help you out, we've gathered our favorite raw recipes for cutting back on gas, below. Happy cooking (kind of)!
1. Muy Bueno Cookbook Orange, Avocado, and Mango Salsa
While you can't go wrong with classic tomato salsa, this citrus version will make your taste buds sing. Pair it with tortilla chips, a salad, or eat it by the spoonful.
2. Orchids and Sweet Tea No-Bake White Chocolate Energy Bites
Not only do these energy bites call for zero baking, but they're also perfect for snacking on the go. Make a large batch and freeze them so you always have healthy treats on hand.
3. Jessica in the Kitchen Curried Chickpea Salad
If you're craving curry but want to avoid the stovetop, try this 15-minute recipe. With ingredients like mashed canned chickpeas, curry powder, and Dijon mustard, this no-cook dish will surely hit the spot.
4. Dora's Table Vegan Baja Ceviche Tostadas
Traditional ceviche is made with raw fish, but it can be made with veggies, too. This refreshing vegan version features marinated tomatoes, hearts of palm, and cucumber atop crispy tostadas.
5. Rasa Malaysia Asian Cucumber Salad
Equal parts cooling and crunchy, this raw cucumber salad is bursting with flavor. Make it in just 20 minutes and serve it as a side dish or appetizer.
6. 100 Kitchen Stories Hazelnut Butter Overnight Oats
Save time and gas with a batch of overnight oats. Make it with hazelnut butter, like this version, or try it with a nut butter of your choice.
7. Vegan Richa Raw Vegan Brownie Bites
Swap the brownies (and hot oven) for these raw vegan brownie bites. They're fudgy, easy, and require just five ingredients.
Kirsten Nunez is a journalist and author focusing on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, PopSugar, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in Beacon, New York.