Just a Few Adorable Play Houses We'd Move Into

Many of us have fond memories of playing in clubhouses as children, whether they were temporary forts we built or more permanent structures made with help from adults. However, in the Instagram era, these humble abodes have seen huge upgrades.

We've rounded up a few modern playhouses that blow away anything we could have put together ourselves. From fully functioning storefronts to modern prefab housing to fantasy castles, some of these spaces are nice enough to make us want to move in.

This raised playhouse offers up a view that any kid would love to have. Accessible by stairs and ladders, the playhouse also has a large fence for safety and privacy.

While some of us had to make do with a simple lemonade stand growing up, today's kids have a fully functioning storefront to do business in. This shop from Tiny Town Playhomes features a custom sign, shelving units, a counter, and varnished floors.

For the budding young architecture fan, this DIY modern playhouse from Kidkraft is a perfectly stylish take on the clubhouse. The kit features a bench, mailbox, outdoor "grill" with a removable lid, and reinforced wooden panels for durability and water resistance. IG user @parksandtakeout gave it a truly modern twist with this chic paint job.

Call this one a live-work space. This barn playhouse from Awe Outdoors features a wraparound porch, a lofted roof, and plenty of windows.

Here's an addition any parent would welcome: a personal coffee shop. Created by Instagram user Phoenix Creations Cyprus, the pastel-colored store includes a rooftop flower garden and a vegetable garden growing strawberries, tomatoes, and sweet peppers.

This playhouse is fit for a king. Charmed Playhouses creates custom-made designs that combine fantasy and luxury elements to make a one-of-a-kind hideaway. The company has done work for celebrities like NBA star Stephen Curry and actress Alana de la Garza, documented on the TLC show ​Playhouse Masters​.

Who says kiddos can't love modern farmhouse, too? This playhouse proves there's no age limit for taking part in the style.