How to Change the Volume on a Honeywell Alarm

You can change the volume on a home security alarm. Image Credit: golfcphoto/iStock/GettyImages

Having a loud alarm can be beneficial because it guarantees you'll always hear it when it chimes, no matter where you are in your house. Sometimes alarms can be a bit too loud, though. Whether you don't want to wake up a sleeping child, have an animal that reacts negatively to loud alarms or your home security system alarm's noise level just needs to be adjusted, you can change the volume on a Honeywell alarm.

Lyric Controller and Lynx Touch

Adjusting the volume on a Honeywell touchscreen system is actually easy because you can adjust the volume straight from the panel's settings menu. The process to lower the Lyric Controller and Lynx Touch 5210 volume differs slightly, but the process is still similar. If you own a Lyric Controller, press the settings option on the home screen. This will bring you to the Lyric Controller settings menu.

If you own a Lynx Touch panel, on the home screen, press the security option, then more, then settings. This will bring you to the Lynx Touch panel settings menu. Once you're at the settings menu, adjusting the volume is the same for both alarms. You can lower or raise the volume for the panel in the settings menu.

Advertisement

Also, you have the option to press if you want the voice and/or chime option to be active. Once you lower or raise the volume and choose if you wish for the voice or chime option to be active, click the save option, which is located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. After you click the save option, you're all set.

Vista Panel and Tuxedo Touch

Unfortunately, there's no way to adjust the volume on a Honeywell Vista panel. You can reset a Honeywell system and if you have a Tuxedo Touch, you can adjust the keypad's volume. This will only affect the volume of the Tuxedo Touch keypad, not the volume of the entire Vista system. To change the volume on a Tuxedo Touch, look to the lower-left corner of the screen and click the settings icon.

Advertisement

The settings icon picture shows an image of a screwdriver and a wrench. Once you click the icon, you can now adjust the volume on the right-hand side of the screen. After you adjust the volume to your liking, click the return arrow located in the upper right corner of the screen. When the screen asks if you'd like to save your changes, hit the yes option.

Honeywell Voice Output

If you have a Honeywell Ademco 6160V Talking Alpha Display Keypad or Honeywell Ademco 6150 Fixed Display Keypad, you can adjust the volume of the voice output for the keypad. You won't be able to change the volume of the entire Vista system, only the volume of the keypad. To adjust the volume on the voice keypad, press the pound sign and number two, putting the panel in volume adjustment mode.

Advertisement

After the panel is in volume adjustment mode, press the number three key, which will increase the volume. If you want to decrease the volume, press the number six. These numbers will only decrease or increase the volume by one level, so if you need to increase or decrease the volume more, you need to press the pound sign and number two before pressing three or six again. Keep repeating until you get your desired alarm system volume.