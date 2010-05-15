How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.

Arranging Space for a Queen Bed in 5 Steps

Before you move your queen-sized bed into your sleeping quarters, you need to come up with a game plan. No idea where to start? Here are few go-to tips that will ensure your bedroom design feels thoughtful and somewhat spacious.

Things You'll Need Tape measure

Paper

Pencil

Shelves (with mounting hardware)

Drill

1. Take measurements and draw a floor plan.

Take measurements of your tiny bedroom so you know the approximate area you're working with. Draw a floor plan to visualize your layout on paper before you begin rearranging the furniture. Include windows, closets, and doorways so you can factor in the room's functionality as well as see the traffic pattern. Measure all of the bedroom furniture and add each piece to the floor plan, too. You might have to sketch out a few different layouts before you land on the perfect arrangement.

2. Get smart with storage solutions.

Use a queen-sized bed frame that pulls double-duty and offers extra storage to maximize your bedroom space. For example, if you have a headboard with built-in bookshelves, you may not have a need for bedside tables. Similarly, under-the-bed storage might make it possible for you to get rid of at least one furniture piece, like a dresser or chest of drawers.

3. Bring the bed in first.

Place the bed in the room first because it's the largest piece of furniture. Once you determine the exact placement, it will be easier to arrange smaller pieces around the bed. Consider a diagonal placement to maximize wall space for other furniture (although you will sacrifice floor space). If you don't like a diagonal arrangement, put the head of the bed against a wall that's opposite the door. Regardless of your preference, double-check that the bed does not obstruct a closet or interrupt the flow of traffic.

4. Arrange the remaining furniture.

As mentioned, once the bed is in place, it is easier to arrange smaller furniture pieces. Consider placing the dresser inside of the closet, if possible. Add a floor lamp in a corner behind the bed if you place the bed at a diagonal or opt for wall sconces instead of bedside table lamps. Place a television on top of the dresser or perhaps it makes more sense to mount it on the wall. Add an occasional chair or small bench near a window, if possible.

5. Install shelving whenever you can.

Mount shelving on the walls to provide additional storage without using limited floor space. Making use of any available vertical space around your queen-sized bed is key. Plus, shelves are the perfect place to showcase books and other decorative objects.

6 Extra Tips for Arranging a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

Bedroom designs should feel personal, peaceful, and serene above all else. And when you have a small setup and a queen-sized bed, these elements are even more important to keep in mind. Simple choices like using neutral bedding, keeping your walls light, maximizing natural light, and making use of every square inch of wall space will help make your bedroom feel less claustrophobic.

1. Embrace the lack of space.

Sometimes it's not just about making your room look bigger. If you're happy with your bedroom layout, but things are super snug, just embrace the coziness. Add a sheer canopy, some poufs, and an area rug to create a stylish sanctuary. Take this whimsical look from Emily Henderson that still keeps a light neutral palette in place for an open and airy feel.

2. Invest in a headboard that does it all.

We talked about storage space under the bed, but have you considered a headboard that has built-in nightstands for a minimalist vibe? The dark wood option seen in this bedroom looks oh-so-contemporary with all-white linens ​and​ it frees up a little floor space to boot. Plus, the overall design keeps things low-key enough that catching a few zzz's will be a breeze.

3. Always add a reading lamp.

Curling up in bed with a good book is one of life's greatest pleasures, right? So it's essential that you have adequate bedside lighting. Either a petite reading lamp that fits on your nightstand or a stylish wall sconce will do the trick.

4. Get nightstands that have storage, too.

If there's only room for one nightstand next to your queen-sized bed, make sure it has a drawer and a shelf or two so you can easily store books, skincare essentials, and a few of your favorite accessories.

5. Invest in furniture that can serve more than one purpose.

If your queen bed is taking up most of the square footage in your room or is pushed up against one wall, which, let's face it, is usually the case in small bedrooms, choose furniture that can pull double or triple duty. This table works as both a nightstand, desk, and even a vanity perfect for primping in the morning.

6. Add a few potted plants.

With little room for much more than an end table, some storage baskets, and a place to snooze, turn to pretty houseplants for your small bedroom idea. Indoor greenery is proven to reduce stress and help clean the air, so what better place to showcase verdant foliage than in your sleeping quarters?