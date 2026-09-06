9 Quick And Simple Outdoor Uses For Old Mason Jars

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Pantry organizers, vases, candle holders — these are just a few of the creative ways to use Mason jars inside the house. And they are just as versatile outdoors too. We've gathered nine ideas for using these glass jars outside your home. And the best part? They're all quick and easy to make. Most of them come together in just a few minutes and use minimal materials.

Mason jars work so well for a variety of outdoor upcycling ideas, like lights and bird feeders, because of their compact size and the durable glass construction. They can handle the outdoor weather, so the DIYs you make will last. Plus, they have that natural nostalgic look that dresses up the finished products.

You can wash and use Mason jars that you already have on hand or buy new ones. It's also a good idea to check thrift stores and estate sales to find lower-cost jars. Most of these projects can also be adapted to use empty food jars if you want to keep them low-cost and eco-friendly. There are also plenty of genius ways to reuse old Mason jar lids in your yard and garden, so the tops won't go to waste, either.