Transform An Old Mason Jar Into Enchanting Fairy Garden Decor You'll Love
A fairy garden brings a little magic into your outdoor space. Using little plants, tiny decorations, and creative landscaping, you can design a charming miniature world that feels straight out of a storybook. With its small size and rustic appearance, a Mason jar is the perfect base for your next fairy garden DIY. In fact, you can repurpose any glass jar into a whimsical fairy house if it's large enough to hold your chosen decorations. So, if you have old ones that held jam or pasta, give them a good cleaning and a fun new use.
This project starts with layering material at the bottom of the jar to create a woodland-inspired base. In this video from themediocrewitch, they use artificial greenery, like Usmola's Green Moss, though you can also use sand, pebbles, and sticks. It's best to avoid moist soils, which can cause condensation or mold in the enclosed jar. Tiny faux plants or dried flowers add even more variety to the pint-sized landscaping.
This glowy fairy garden jar is pretty, day or night
Then, it's onto the fun stuff. Whether it's part of a permanent fairy garden installation or for a themed small garden party idea, little plants and characters are what give this DIY its charm. Use figurines like miniature cottages and bridges to create your own quaint fantasy world. Then, whimsical figures like Queekay Resin Hedgehogs and Wood Mushroom Sculptures bring it to life. You can shop online, at hobby and craft shops, or peruse your nearest thrift store for figurines.
To carry the piece into the night, illuminate the interior scene with some fairy lights. In this project, they use a lighted lid for simplicity. For example, Yeuago's Solar Mason Jar Lid Lights screw right onto a Mason jar and have a holder for hanging. However, if you don't plan on hanging the jar, simply use the existing lid and add some battery-powered fairy lights. This option can be more affordable. Simple options, like HXWEIYE's 6-Pack of Fairy Lights, are budget-friendly and often come in multipacks. So then you could look for other clever ways to decorate with fairy lights to continue the vibe throughout your home.