Repurpose Any Old Glass Jar Into Dreamy Decor With A Whimsical Twist
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When spring is right around the corner, it's the perfect time to work on a mood-boosting decor idea to help you get through winter. There are plenty of clever ways to use glass jars for storage and decor, and this project turns an old glass jar into a whimsical fairy house. It's doable with any mason jar and a few other arts and crafts supplies.
When finished, the fairy house makes a great addition to indoor and outdoor decor, as long as it's out of the rain. Use the fairy house to dress up an oversized planter or to accent a table centerpiece. In addition to adding personality and character to a space, the home-crafted piece has soft colors and natural textures that will help it fit right in with some of 2026's hottest interior design trends. This project is also budget-friendly. All the necessary tools and supplies can be found at popular retailers and on the original DIYer's website, Mary's Fairyland.
Where to gather the supplies for this dreamy decor
Prepare this pixie-perfect idea for fairycore room decor by first cleaning out an old mason jar. If you don't have an extra jar on hand, pick them up for $1.50 at Dollar Tree. In addition to the jar, this project requires SuperMoss Preserved Forest Moss, DAS Air Dry Modelling Clay, Cork Roll, and Warm White LED Fairy Lights, all of which are found at Hobby Lobby. You'll also need a can of Aleene's 26412 Spray Gloss Finish, a cutting tool, and an adhesive method, such as a hot glue gun, Mod Podge, or super glue.
The fairy door and windows are somewhat niche and a bit harder to find. You'll want pieces with unobstructed openings that allow light to shine through, and they'll need to be small enough to fit on your jar. For a matching door-and-window set, the best bet is supporting the artist behind this idea. On her website and her Etsy page, Mary's Fairyland sells a DIY Small Fairy Doors and Windows Set that comes with two doors and 12 windows for $12.
How to repurpose a glass jar into a whimsical fairy house
Begin crafting the fairy house by rolling out a piece of clay. If there's no slab roller on hand, flatten the clay with a rolling pin or flat cooking tray. Wrap the clay around the glass jar and slice off the excess pieces with an X-Acto knife or boxcutter. Arrange the doors and windows over the clay, then cut around them to create the spaces where you intend to insert them. Use hot glue or super glue to insert the doors and windows into their pre-determined spaces. Once all the pieces are in place, the original DIYer for this project, Instagram user maryinthefairyland, sprays her design with a sealant for extra protection.
Once the main house is done, start on the roof. Cut the cork into a circle and fold it into a cone shape. It may take some trial and error to get it to the right size for your mason jar. Hot-glue the edges together, then cover the cork with an adhesive and thick layer of artificial moss. Drop the fairy lights inside the jar, put the cone roof on top, and the fairy house is complete. Use it as you see fit to decorate interior and exterior spaces with a dreamy and whimsical touch.