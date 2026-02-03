Repurpose Any Old Glass Jar Into Dreamy Decor With A Whimsical Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When spring is right around the corner, it's the perfect time to work on a mood-boosting decor idea to help you get through winter. There are plenty of clever ways to use glass jars for storage and decor, and this project turns an old glass jar into a whimsical fairy house. It's doable with any mason jar and a few other arts and crafts supplies.

When finished, the fairy house makes a great addition to indoor and outdoor decor, as long as it's out of the rain. Use the fairy house to dress up an oversized planter or to accent a table centerpiece. In addition to adding personality and character to a space, the home-crafted piece has soft colors and natural textures that will help it fit right in with some of 2026's hottest interior design trends. This project is also budget-friendly. All the necessary tools and supplies can be found at popular retailers and on the original DIYer's website, Mary's Fairyland.