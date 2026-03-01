Attract More Birds To Your Yard With This Easy Mason Jar Hack
Mason jars are extremely versatile and will help with decoration, storage, and kitchen prep. But these nifty glass jars can also be used to easily DIY an irresistible bird feeder out of a repurposed item. With any size mason jar, a bit of rope, some wire, and a wooden spoon or dowel rod, you can transform regular household items into a place for your feathered friends to rest and grab a bite to eat. This project is extremely simple and can be completed in just a minute or two, giving you a quick way to make a simple bird feeder using an empty container everyone has.
Because the mason jar will be on its side, you may only be able to fill it about halfway with birdseed before the food starts falling out of your feeder. Alternatively, you can make a thicker, homemade bird food that's wetter and will pack into the jar and stick into place, allowing more food to stay inside your DIY feeder. The wooden piece of your feeder will act as a convenient perch for birds to sit on as they enjoy a snack. Depending on how you construct this DIY, you'll create an adorable, rustic feature for your yard that's easy to fill and clean because of the glass jar's wide mouth. This upcycled mason jar bird feeder could be hung from a tree branch in your yard or in a spot in your garden to bring more birds to your space.
How to DIY a cute mason jar bird feeder
For this project, you'll only need the mason jar itself and not the lid or ring, though unique jars like those with handles will still work well. While wooden spoons and dowel rods are cute and easy options for perches, a stick or any piece of wood that's longer than the glass jar should work. You want the perch to stick out beneath the opening of the feeder, though a longer rod that extends past both ends of the jar would also be appealing to birds and give them more places to rest.
Hold your perch against the jar and wrap wire or string around both to secure everything in place and turn a common kitchen item into a clever DIY bird feeder. Alternatively, glue the perch onto the outside of the glass with a strong adhesive like E6000 or gorilla glue that'll hold up against outdoor conditions. Now, you'll need to create a hanger for your feeder to set it up in your yard or garden. Tie a piece of rope or twine around the top and bottom of the jar for a unique hanger. To add a pop of colorful decoration, slip a few beads onto your string before fastening it to your feeder. Wrapping twine around the center of the jar could give your feeder a cute, rustic design. Otherwise, using wire to wrap around the jar can create a unique look and help hang your feeder.