Attract More Birds To Your Yard With This Easy Mason Jar Hack

Mason jars are extremely versatile and will help with decoration, storage, and kitchen prep. But these nifty glass jars can also be used to easily DIY an irresistible bird feeder out of a repurposed item. With any size mason jar, a bit of rope, some wire, and a wooden spoon or dowel rod, you can transform regular household items into a place for your feathered friends to rest and grab a bite to eat. This project is extremely simple and can be completed in just a minute or two, giving you a quick way to make a simple bird feeder using an empty container everyone has.

Because the mason jar will be on its side, you may only be able to fill it about halfway with birdseed before the food starts falling out of your feeder. Alternatively, you can make a thicker, homemade bird food that's wetter and will pack into the jar and stick into place, allowing more food to stay inside your DIY feeder. The wooden piece of your feeder will act as a convenient perch for birds to sit on as they enjoy a snack. Depending on how you construct this DIY, you'll create an adorable, rustic feature for your yard that's easy to fill and clean because of the glass jar's wide mouth. This upcycled mason jar bird feeder could be hung from a tree branch in your yard or in a spot in your garden to bring more birds to your space.