Turn A Common Kitchen Utensil Into A Clever DIY Bird Feeder

Bird feeders are a great addition to landscapes, bringing more nature into yards and adding decorative value. In fact, there are many bird feeders that double as chic outdoor decor. If you're feeling creative, don't spend an arm and a leg on a mass-produced design. Instead, repurpose an unexpected tool from the kitchen to entice birds to your yard without breaking the bank. The only necessary pieces for this DIY are an ordinary kitchen whisk and something to hang it from. When hung upside down, the whisk acts as a cage to hold a solid ball of feed, allowing a bird to peck at the food to its heart's delight.

Any standard wire whisk will work, whether it's metal, plastic, or silicone. Keep in mind that metal whisks may tarnish and rust when exposed to rain, snow, and extreme weather. Make them more long-lasting by spraying them down with a durable coating, such as Krylon COLORmaxx Spray Paint and Primer for Indoor/Outdoor Use.

Once you have the whisk, simply string a piece of fishing line, twine, or other outdoor-treated rope through the handle hole. One of the best places to hang the feeder is from a bird feeder stand positioned in an ideal spot in the yard. Use stands with one hook, like the Anideer 84" Shepherds Hooks for Outdoor, or opt for a multi-hook stand to hold more feeders.