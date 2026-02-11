Turn A Common Kitchen Utensil Into A Clever DIY Bird Feeder
Bird feeders are a great addition to landscapes, bringing more nature into yards and adding decorative value. In fact, there are many bird feeders that double as chic outdoor decor. If you're feeling creative, don't spend an arm and a leg on a mass-produced design. Instead, repurpose an unexpected tool from the kitchen to entice birds to your yard without breaking the bank. The only necessary pieces for this DIY are an ordinary kitchen whisk and something to hang it from. When hung upside down, the whisk acts as a cage to hold a solid ball of feed, allowing a bird to peck at the food to its heart's delight.
Any standard wire whisk will work, whether it's metal, plastic, or silicone. Keep in mind that metal whisks may tarnish and rust when exposed to rain, snow, and extreme weather. Make them more long-lasting by spraying them down with a durable coating, such as Krylon COLORmaxx Spray Paint and Primer for Indoor/Outdoor Use.
Once you have the whisk, simply string a piece of fishing line, twine, or other outdoor-treated rope through the handle hole. One of the best places to hang the feeder is from a bird feeder stand positioned in an ideal spot in the yard. Use stands with one hook, like the Anideer 84" Shepherds Hooks for Outdoor, or opt for a multi-hook stand to hold more feeders.
Set up your whisk bird feeder in a safe spot with tasty food
Transforming your repurposed kitchen tool into a hangable bird feeder is the easy part. You then have to ensure you create a bird-friendly garden to house a feeder setup. Hanging it from a tree is simple, but this creates two major risks. When bird feeders are too close to dense trees and bushes, squirrels have easy access to bird food. The placement also makes birds vulnerable to neighborhood cats, predatory birds, and other threats. Alternatively, set up the whisk feeder about 10 to 12 feet from cover. At this distance, birds can spot potential predators and still find somewhere to hide that is relatively sheltered.
The next step is stocking the DIY whisk feeder with the right food. Due to the whisk's wire design, a traditional bag of loose birdseed doesn't work. Instead, you can try to attract birds to your feeder with oats or other suet recipes. Depending on your location and the birds you want to attract, modify the recipe with certain ingredients that appeal to specific species. Purchase a pre-made ball, such as Wildlife Sciences Melt-Resistant Suet Balls, or make your own. There is a general suet recipe provided by the National Audubon Society that includes birdseed, cornmeal, nut butter, palm oil-free shortening, and quick oats. Make a ball out of these ingredients, squeeze it between the whisk wires, and wait for the birds to flock to your yard.