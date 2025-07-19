Easily DIY An Irresistible Bird Feeder Out Of A Repurposed Coffee Mug

First, plan out where you'd like to place the feeder so that it will be located in an area that is safe for birds. The National Audubon Society recommends keeping feeders at least five feet off the ground to protect them from squirrels and potential predators. Then, measure out your twine, cut it, and loop it through the handle of the mug. You may want to double up the string depending on the type you are using to ensure it is extra sturdy and will not snap when the birds rest their weight on the feeder.

After that, glue the wooden rest into the bottom of the mug and allow it to dry. While the original hack suggests using a chopstick for this, any straight dowel, such as these bamboo ones from Walmart should work fine as long as you are able to safely secure it to the bottom of the mug. Once the glue has dried, you can fill your cup with birdseed and hang the feeder out in your garden. Voila! An instant and affordable pit stop for your new feathery friends. This hack can also be upgraded with a variety of different feeds, such as oats, which help attract more birds to your feeder. You can even clean out the existing birdseed and fill the mug with suet — a fat-rich food source — to give the birds a heartier meal in the sparse winter months. Keep in mind, however, that while suet is great for sustaining birds in winter, it shouldn't be used in hotter temperatures because it can melt and rot in the heat, risking the health of your winged visitors.