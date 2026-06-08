Use Old Mason Jars And Olive Oil To Create Hanging Garden Decor You'll Love

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LED string lights make for cute garden decor, but what if there were a brighter and more whimsical way to adorn your outdoor space? If you love the look of real lanterns and want to add a pop of fairy-like wonder to your yard, brighten up your patio with a budget-friendly DIY Mason jar lantern that runs on olive oil. Olive oil lanterns are a fun and simple way to create whimsical lighted decor, and TikToker woodsboundoutdoors posted an ingenious way to make them into hanging decorations. This would look adorable hanging from a decorative garden stake, a tree branch, or anywhere your garden could use a little light.

A piece of cotton rope or yarn acts as a wick, but wicks made for candles or oil lamps can work too. Though floating wicks can be great for stationary olive oil lanterns, they may not be the best choice for hanging versions that will sway. A piece of wire, some water, and a sturdy cord will also be necessary to complete your hanging Mason jar lantern. You may be concerned that filling a jar with olive oil and lighting it on fire is a recipe for disaster, but olive oil lamps are generally safe. To be cautious, extinguish your lamp when you're not outside and make sure it won't be knocked over. Even if the lantern does spill, the liquid inside should put it out.