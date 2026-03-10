The Dazzling Dollar Tree DIY That'll Light Up Your Outdoor Entertaining Space

Start by unhooking the chains from your planters and set them aside. At this point, decide whether or not you'd like to change their color. The planters come in either black or white, but you could easily spray paint them silver or gold instead. Next, place an upside-down planter on top of the other one, creating a globe. Secure them together by wrapping cable ties around the wires where they meet. Snip off the ends so that it looks like polished outdoor decor. If you like to decorate with fairy lights, you're going to enjoy the next part.

Add batteries to the string lights, then wrap them all around the orb. You can attach the battery pack to the inside of the piece using zip ties. Repeat these steps until all of your globes are put together and covered with lights. If you'd like to give the orbs more of a garden look, you can hot glue artificial leaves to their wires or twist floral garlands around them. Clip on the planter chains and your gorgeous light-up orbs will be ready to go.

Hang the globes from tree branches near your entertainment area, and they'll look stunning once the evening rolls around and your guests arrive. Keep in mind that you'll have to turn them on and off manually — that is, unless you purchase lights that come with a controller. An alternative would be to glue a solar light inside each of the orbs in place of the string lights. However, the string lights do make them look especially dazzling, which is perfect for setting the mood at a gathering.