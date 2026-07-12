Turn Mason Jars Into Tiki Torches For A Whimsical Patio Upgrade On A Budget
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String and solar lights are so common that they're becoming boring, but there's a more whimsical approach to patio lighting. Rather than having outdoor lights that look like everyone else's, this easy and budget-friendly DIY will light up your outdoor space with more unique tiki torch fixtures. In just a few minutes, you'll be able to turn jars into the most stunning patio lanterns. Any old mason jar and lid can become a fun tiki torch with a little lamp oil or torch fuel and a wick. Despite being so simple to make, these tiki candles look so cute and give off a summer vacation vibe.
On Amazon, a bottle of Lamplight ultra-pure lamp oil is about $10 and would be able to fill multiple mason jar tiki lamps. A pack of 12 Backyadda tiki torch wicks from the online retailer is around the same price, keeping this DIY affordable. To make your torches multi-functional, consider using a tiki fuel with added citronella to help repel insects, such as mosquitoes. Besides your mason jar and tiki torch supplies, a metal coupling will help hold the wick in place.
These adorable DIY light-up garden decor pieces are perfect for decorating outdoor tables all summer. However, because these lamps will have real flames, it's important to be careful like you would with a real candle. Traditional tiki torches have wooden stands, but it's best to set your mason jars in a spot where they won't be knocked over.
How to craft cute mason jar tiki torches
First, choose your mason jars. Opting for ones with unique patterns or colored glass makes for even cuter lanterns. To use your mason jar as a tiki torch, the wick needs to fit into the metal lid. Use a hammer and a screwdriver to tap a hole into the center of the flat mason jar lid. Alternatively, drill the hole.
While you can insert the wick directly into the mason jar lid, it may be jagged. Instead, wedge a metal coupling into the opening first. This not only holds the wick in place, but will give your DIY tiki torch a sleeker, more finished look. Cut the wick to be slightly longer than your jar and pull it through the coupling, ensuring that it's sticking out of the top a little. With smaller lamps made from very short jars, a thinner cotton lamp wick may work better than the tiki type.
Pour your lamp oil or tiki torch fuel into your mason jar. You'll only need to fill the jar with a few inches of oil for your lantern to work, though adding more may allow it to burn longer. Screw the lid onto your mason jar. The end of the wick should rest in the bottom of the jar with the oil. Now, light the wick to brighten up your backyard on dark summer nights. Set several mason jar tiki torches of different sizes and shapes together for an adorably bright display.