Turn Mason Jars Into Tiki Torches For A Whimsical Patio Upgrade On A Budget

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String and solar lights are so common that they're becoming boring, but there's a more whimsical approach to patio lighting. Rather than having outdoor lights that look like everyone else's, this easy and budget-friendly DIY will light up your outdoor space with more unique tiki torch fixtures. In just a few minutes, you'll be able to turn jars into the most stunning patio lanterns. Any old mason jar and lid can become a fun tiki torch with a little lamp oil or torch fuel and a wick. Despite being so simple to make, these tiki candles look so cute and give off a summer vacation vibe.

On Amazon, a bottle of Lamplight ultra-pure lamp oil is about $10 and would be able to fill multiple mason jar tiki lamps. A pack of 12 Backyadda tiki torch wicks from the online retailer is around the same price, keeping this DIY affordable. To make your torches multi-functional, consider using a tiki fuel with added citronella to help repel insects, such as mosquitoes. Besides your mason jar and tiki torch supplies, a metal coupling will help hold the wick in place.

These adorable DIY light-up garden decor pieces are perfect for decorating outdoor tables all summer. However, because these lamps will have real flames, it's important to be careful like you would with a real candle. Traditional tiki torches have wooden stands, but it's best to set your mason jars in a spot where they won't be knocked over.