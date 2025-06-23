Try A Cool Pool Noodle DIY To Brighten Up Your Backyard On Dark Summer Nights
There's something so cozy about outdoor lanterns. Not only can they transform your backyard into a welcoming oasis, but they also make it possible to enjoy meals and other activities with loved ones. There are also plenty of options to choose from, but many can be costly. This is especially true if you're looking for specific styles that work well with your space. Instead of settling for just any type of outdoor lantern, try making one with pool noodles and solar light stakes. It might very well be one of the best outdoor lighting ideas to brighten up your home.
The clever project was shared by HomeTalk on YouTube. It requires no special skills or tools, which is a bonus if you're new to DIY projects. First, you'll need a foam pool noodle, 14-inch Stainless Steel Solar Yard Light Stakes from Dollar Tree, and candle holders. The number of light stakes depends on how many candles your holder is designed to display. (On that note, be sure to use a candle holder designed for pillar candles, not candlesticks.) The version in the video holds three pillar candles, but you can also use several single candle holders to make multiple light fixtures. Finally, you'll need a craft knife, a hot glue gun, acrylic paint, and a paintbrush.
How to make a tabletop lantern with pool noodles
To make your custom tabletop light fixture, start by cutting the pool noodle into 1-inch segments. You'll need one slice per yard stake. Next, coat each pool noodle piece with paint that matches the top portion of your light stake. The original video uses acrylic paint and a paintbrush, but spray paint works well too. (Don't forget to swap your spray paint nozzle with a cap you already have for amazing results.) Once the paint has dried, use hot glue to attach the pool noodle slices to the candle holder. Finish the project by removing the stakes from the bottom of each fixture, then hot-gluing the lights into the holes of the foam pieces.
After your tabletop lantern has charged in the sun, it's ready to light up your space. Use it to illuminate a garden party, backyard bar, or DIY s'mores station at your next summer soiree. If you've created multiple single light fixtures, try scattering them across the table or deck railing. This method is especially attractive if you've made several light fixtures with candle holders of varying heights, which will add depth and dimension to your setup. Needless to say, there's a good chance you won't look at candle holders or pool noodles the same way again!