Try A Cool Pool Noodle DIY To Brighten Up Your Backyard On Dark Summer Nights

There's something so cozy about outdoor lanterns. Not only can they transform your backyard into a welcoming oasis, but they also make it possible to enjoy meals and other activities with loved ones. There are also plenty of options to choose from, but many can be costly. This is especially true if you're looking for specific styles that work well with your space. Instead of settling for just any type of outdoor lantern, try making one with pool noodles and solar light stakes. It might very well be one of the best outdoor lighting ideas to brighten up your home.

The clever project was shared by HomeTalk on YouTube. It requires no special skills or tools, which is a bonus if you're new to DIY projects. First, you'll need a foam pool noodle, 14-inch Stainless Steel Solar Yard Light Stakes from Dollar Tree, and candle holders. The number of light stakes depends on how many candles your holder is designed to display. (On that note, be sure to use a candle holder designed for pillar candles, not candlesticks.) The version in the video holds three pillar candles, but you can also use several single candle holders to make multiple light fixtures. Finally, you'll need a craft knife, a hot glue gun, acrylic paint, and a paintbrush.