Swap Your Spray Paint Nozzle With A Cap You Already Have For Amazing Paint Results

Spray paint is most often in the public consciousness during discussions of street art and tagged buildings, like when abandoned high-rises became tourist attractions after street artists decorate them with graffiti. However, it can also play a huge part in defining your private home decor. You can spray paint your walls and ceiling for a faster application than traditional rollers, for example, and one canister of gold or matte black paint could be all you need to upcycle a piece of furniture. However, getting fine detail can be tough with traditional spray nozzles that are literally designed to hit the broad side of a barn, so consider swapping it out with the nozzle from a product you undoubtedly already have on hand: WD-40.

Originally invented as an anti-rust solvent for Atlas missiles in the 1950s, WD-40 became a household name for its use on the Friendship VII orbiter (the product was later inducted into the San Diego Air & Space Museum Hall of Fame as a result), and by 1993 the WD-40 company claimed it to be in 80% of U.S. households. Most importantly for potential spray paint augmentation, your WD-40 likely utilizes the Smart Straw nozzle topper introduced in 2005. TikTok user @jmg8tor showcased the usefulness of swapping in a WD-40 Smart Straw to get multiple spray patterns out of a single paint canister, and there's opportunity to expand the idea even further.