4 Interior Paint Trends Designers Have Put To Bed In 2026 (So Far)

The color of a room has effects that range from practical to aesthetic and even to emotional. It dictates how a room ties together, influences home value, and alters the mood of the inhabitants. No wonder many homeowners have perseverated on a seemingly benign paint choice, like picking baby blue or sky blue. If you're stuck on a painting project, the subtleties between colors can eventually become imperceptible, maddening. That's where advice from interior design experts comes in handy. They have informed opinions on what colors are trendy and complement one another and, perhaps just as importantly, which colors and ideas are out of style. From stark white to Millennial gray, designers have put a number of paint trends to bed in 2026.

Of course, trends move quickly. Right when the perfect shade finishes drying on your wall, you might come across a TikTok in which an influencer calls the same color outdated. As famed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld once said (via Harpers Bazaar), "Trendy is the last stage before tacky." What matters most at the end of the day is that you like the colors inside your home. Trends are simply a roadmap to point you in the right direction, but there are many ways to go when choosing paint colors for your home.