The Rich, Earthy Paint Color That Continues To Dominate Kitchens In 2026
For many households, the kitchen is the central part of the home. It's not just a place of food prep, cooking, and the never-ending cleaning that takes place. A kitchen is also a gathering spot for families and guests. Given the special status of this space, more people are rethinking the color schemes of their kitchens. While grays and whites were once all the rage, earthy tones have taken their place over the last couple of years, including a range of warm beiges, browns, and greens. Basically, any color that is reminiscent of nature is considered worthy of adding into a home's design. We've even seen green living room ideas that speak to this earthy vibe. One notable earthy paint color we expect to see in kitchen remodels in 2026 is the increasingly popular shade of earthy forest green.
As home design shifts more towards warm, grounding spaces, it's no wonder why green is reigning popular. "Greens are a natural fit for the kitchen because they conjure health and wellbeing," color expert Nivara Xaykao told Better Homes & Gardens when speaking about green cabinetry. While there are several options of green you might see in a kitchen, including olive and sage greens, forest green paint is considered a bolder choice that offers a little bit of richness and earthiness. As designer Barry Bordelon of the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Boys told House Beautiful, "Kitchens have evolved into social rooms, and rich green brings a grounded, luxe, cozy vibe." It can indeed be a smart paint color if you're want to add some bright accents to your kitchen while still maintaining a more down-to-earth feel.
How to incorporate earthy forest green into your own kitchen
Given the boldness of earthy forest green, this color tends to work best when used deliberately to add rich accents in your kitchen. One idea is to paint your cabinets an earthy forest green tone. You can also paint walls earthy forest green, or select backsplash tiles of the same color. If you're looking to break the enduring stainless steel appliances trend, it's even possible to find kitchen appliances in this dark green color, should you desire.
On the other hand, if you're not quite ready to get so bold, you can instead experiment with the hue in smaller areas of your kitchen, such as lighting and hardware. Painting kitchen baseboards and trimming are more subtle ways to incorporate the color. Wall art, vases, and other accent pieces are other great ways to integrate earthy forest green into your kitchen without committing to painting large sections just yet.
Also, if you're concerned about what to pair with earthy forest green, know that it can work well with other earthy neutrals such as beige and cream. It also goes well with natural wood flooring, metal fixtures, and stone countertops. On the other hand, this green shade can even work as an accent for kitchens with black appliances, fixtures, and cabinets. Know that this paint color also tends to work best in kitchens that have a lot of light. If you don't have a window in your kitchen, earthy forest green carries the risk of looking much too dark in the space, per Our Repurposed Home.