The Rich, Earthy Paint Color That Continues To Dominate Kitchens In 2026

Given the boldness of earthy forest green, this color tends to work best when used deliberately to add rich accents in your kitchen. One idea is to paint your cabinets an earthy forest green tone. You can also paint walls earthy forest green, or select backsplash tiles of the same color. If you're looking to break the enduring stainless steel appliances trend, it's even possible to find kitchen appliances in this dark green color, should you desire.

On the other hand, if you're not quite ready to get so bold, you can instead experiment with the hue in smaller areas of your kitchen, such as lighting and hardware. Painting kitchen baseboards and trimming are more subtle ways to incorporate the color. Wall art, vases, and other accent pieces are other great ways to integrate earthy forest green into your kitchen without committing to painting large sections just yet.

Also, if you're concerned about what to pair with earthy forest green, know that it can work well with other earthy neutrals such as beige and cream. It also goes well with natural wood flooring, metal fixtures, and stone countertops. On the other hand, this green shade can even work as an accent for kitchens with black appliances, fixtures, and cabinets. Know that this paint color also tends to work best in kitchens that have a lot of light. If you don't have a window in your kitchen, earthy forest green carries the risk of looking much too dark in the space, per Our Repurposed Home.