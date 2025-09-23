Are Stainless Steel Appliances Making Your Kitchen Look Outdated?

Well, here's the part where my advice gets a little more nuanced. While existing stainless appliances aren't dragging down your aesthetic, many people are becoming more open-minded about considering other finishes when shopping for new appliances. The nearly exclusive reign of the stainless steel colorway is shifting to share the stage with some other exciting options. This isn't to say stainless steel won't continue to dominate a large share of the new appliance market (it will), but it's worth exploring the wide variety of other exciting finishes that have exploded onto the scene.

What other appliance finishes are out there, and will they stand the test of time like stainless steel has? Matte white and black options with various decorative metal options for handles, knobs, and details are a more visually interesting, updated spin on classic, standard appliances. Panel-ready appliances, if you can swing them in your budget, are also a very popular, chic choice for blending them in seamlessly with your cabinetry. Colored appliances have a long history (think the mint and pink fridges of the 1950s!), and their trendiness will always ebb and flow. At the moment, people are incorporating appliances in the color of their cabinetry for a chic color-wash effect that feels gorgeously high-end; however, fewer people are showcasing bold, contrasting appliances than they used to. It's important to know that black stainless steel appliances are on their way out and are nearly unavailable on the market right now because of durability issues with the delicate, easily-scratched finish.

So there you have it: My two cents on why stainless steel appliances aren't going anywhere any time soon, but also how they're sharing the spotlight with other gorgeous appliance colors when it comes to buying new.