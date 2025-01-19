The 7 Best Ways To Clean Stainless Steel To Keep Your Appliances Sparkling

When it comes to cleaning up your stainless steel stove, refrigerator, or dishwasher after cooking a meal, you don't necessarily have to use any fancy cleaners. In these cases, regular kitchen dish soap can handle everyday messes. Dish soap tackles grease and dirt thanks to its molecules that bond to these items when combined with water. This solution can even help get rid of fingerprint smudges on refrigerators, as well as water streaks on dishwashers.

To clean up these types of everyday messes, run a clean sponge under warm water. Add a few drops of dish soap and then squeeze a few times, similar to how you might prepare for washing dishes. Apply directly to the stainless steel appliance you are cleaning, making sure you scrub in the direction of the grain. (If you clean against the grain, you might accidentally scratch your appliances!)

Rinse the soap off with a clean damp sponge or microfiber cloth. Then, dry the water with either a sturdy paper towel or a second microfiber cloth to help prevent water streaks from forming. If you're left with spots, this could indicate a high mineral content in your tap water, and you might consider using distilled water for cleaning instead.