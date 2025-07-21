Why You Might Want To Avoid Putting Black Stainless Steel Appliances In Your Home
Kitchen appliances can be some of the most tricky design elements in this space, as they need to tick a lot of boxes. They must work efficiently, have manageable maintenance needs, and fit the design of the rest of your home. Considering how costly these kitchen features can be, you won't want to mess this choice up. Just like other home aesthetics that come and go, your appliance choice can be a kitchen design trend that's becoming outdated. Shifting from the traditional stainless steel options to black appliances may seem like the best choice to keep your space up to date with the design world, but before you pull the trigger, make sure you consider black appliances' possible disadvantages, such as price and styling difficulties.
Stainless steel is the more commonly used style of appliance in kitchens, but in a time where design diversity and originality are really gaining popularity, black appliances are starting to pop up more and more. There's no arguing that a set of sleek and shiny new black appliances can really make a statement in the kitchen, but you'll want to consider their upkeep, expense, and variation when deciding if they're right for your space.
The pros and cons of black stainless steel appliances
For black stainless steel kitchen appliances, you'll first and foremost want to check out the cost. Oftentimes, black appliances come at a slightly higher price point. If that doesn't immediately scratch them off your list, make sure you're prepared for the color discrepancies. Different manufacturers have different shades, so it's a must to get all your appliances from the same source, and even then there may be some slight variation to a sensitive eye. This can make creating a cohesive kitchen design even harder to accomplish.
Next, you'll want to consider appearance and maintenance. How to keep black appliances shiny and looking brand new can be more complicated than it is with their traditional stainless steel counterparts. Though the black appliances hide smudges better and can simply be wiped down with a cloth, you'll need to be very wary of scratches. Black appliances are coated to get their color, so any abrasion can show the discoloration beneath this, meaning scratches are extremely difficult, if not impossible, to fix. So, if you have hyper pets, rowdy kids, or are just clumsy yourself, you may want to forgo this striking color option.
If all-black appliances are sounding less appealing to you, there is a middle ground option. Instead of all or nothing, learn how to mix stainless steel and black appliances. Mixed metals are becoming beloved in the home, and this way you can incorporate new black appliances like coffee makers or toasters while limiting their drawbacks.