Why You Might Want To Avoid Putting Black Stainless Steel Appliances In Your Home

For black stainless steel kitchen appliances, you'll first and foremost want to check out the cost. Oftentimes, black appliances come at a slightly higher price point. If that doesn't immediately scratch them off your list, make sure you're prepared for the color discrepancies. Different manufacturers have different shades, so it's a must to get all your appliances from the same source, and even then there may be some slight variation to a sensitive eye. This can make creating a cohesive kitchen design even harder to accomplish.

Next, you'll want to consider appearance and maintenance. How to keep black appliances shiny and looking brand new can be more complicated than it is with their traditional stainless steel counterparts. Though the black appliances hide smudges better and can simply be wiped down with a cloth, you'll need to be very wary of scratches. Black appliances are coated to get their color, so any abrasion can show the discoloration beneath this, meaning scratches are extremely difficult, if not impossible, to fix. So, if you have hyper pets, rowdy kids, or are just clumsy yourself, you may want to forgo this striking color option.

If all-black appliances are sounding less appealing to you, there is a middle ground option. Instead of all or nothing, learn how to mix stainless steel and black appliances. Mixed metals are becoming beloved in the home, and this way you can incorporate new black appliances like coffee makers or toasters while limiting their drawbacks.