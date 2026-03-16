Nate Berkus' Go-To Neutral Paint Color Matches One Of This Year's Biggest Trends

When building, remodeling, or refreshing a home, a neutral interior paint color is usually considered a safe choice. But with so much variation between grays, whites, beiges, and all their subtle undertones, it's surprisingly difficult to settle on the perfect shade. Interior designer, television celebrity, and author Nate Berkus is known for implementing a lot of neutral tones in his designs, so it makes sense that fans would turn to him by the dozens to try to pick his brain for the perfect paint color. "I'm very flattered that a lot of you have been reaching out and asking me what are my go-to paint colors when I'm painting a room neutral," said Berkus in an Instagram reel, "Once and for all, I'm sharing the swatches that I use most often ... for Ben Moore, it's Alabaster, Swiss Coffee, Smokey Taupe, and Snowfall White."

Three of these go-to colors are shades of white. One, however, stands out from the crowd, and that's Smokey Taupe. Benjamin Moore describes Smokey Taupe as a "widely appealing neutral that offers just a touch of warmth." Although Berkus has been bathing homes in the color for quite some time, Smokey Taupe is right in line with this year's major color trend: soft and warm taupes. It wasn't too long ago that cool grays and brilliant whites seemed all the rage, but today paint colors are moving toward a more natural, grounding approach. Of course, taupe is arguably a timeless color that's always a great choice for modern homes, but adding it now could give your space the modern, fresh feel it needs — and the cozy vibe that Nate Berkus loves.