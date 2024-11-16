Nate Berkus Says One Timeless Color Is Always A Great Choice For Modern Homes
When considering how to choose paint colors for your home, you can't go wrong with something timeless. If you decide on a current trend, you may find yourself wishing for an update sooner rather than later. A lasting choice will keep your home feeling fresh and save you from the hassle of dealing with outdated paint color trends later on. Nate Berkus, interior designer and co-host of "Nate & Jeremiah by Design," says there's one timeless color in particular that you can't go wrong with, and that's beige.
"Beige is so timeless, which is why we chose 'Even Better Beige' as one of the room colors. It can be paired with almost anything and will always look handsome," said Berkus in an interview with Homes and Gardens. It's this versatility that makes beige a perfect color choice for any home, but pairs especially well with modern homes. It serves as a warm backdrop to the clean lines and functionality that are hallmarks of the modern style.
What makes beige a perfect lasting choice for your modern home
According to Berkus, neutrals are the perfect choice for modern homes. That's because it's an endlessly versatile color that allows you to play up your design and decor without overwhelming the room or becoming outdated, especially if the rest of your interior design follows a modern trend. While dramatic color may suit other trends like maximalist or transitional designs, neutral beige is the comforting backdrop you need in your modern home.
Beige colors of the past typically had more of a yellow undertone but today's beige trends more warm and creamy which works well to add a sense of comfort to a modern style home. A toned beige color, like a mix of beige and gray, also adds a sense of nature to the modern functionality of this style.
For adding brilliant colors that go with beige, Berkus prefers muted colors rather than bright ones, and prefers to see contrasting colors on shelves and trim rather than accent walls. Utilize these spaces to add depth or texture to your base of neutral for an expertly balanced modern style.