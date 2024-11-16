Nate Berkus Says One Timeless Color Is Always A Great Choice For Modern Homes

When considering how to choose paint colors for your home, you can't go wrong with something timeless. If you decide on a current trend, you may find yourself wishing for an update sooner rather than later. A lasting choice will keep your home feeling fresh and save you from the hassle of dealing with outdated paint color trends later on. Nate Berkus, interior designer and co-host of "Nate & Jeremiah by Design," says there's one timeless color in particular that you can't go wrong with, and that's beige.

"Beige is so timeless, which is why we chose 'Even Better Beige' as one of the room colors. It can be paired with almost anything and will always look handsome," said Berkus in an interview with Homes and Gardens. It's this versatility that makes beige a perfect color choice for any home, but pairs especially well with modern homes. It serves as a warm backdrop to the clean lines and functionality that are hallmarks of the modern style.