The Color Choice HGTV's Nate Berkus Wishes People Would Stop Using In Their Homes

Interior designer and star of HGTV's "The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project," Nate Berkus has a name synonymous with magnificently chic, elevated, and intentional spaces. In order to create these iconic spaces, however, Berkus does not typically use an abundance of color. "We're very good at neutrals. I joke that they're like our love language," said Berkus' partner, fellow designer, and costar Jeremiah Brent in Domino. Truer words could not have been spoken, as one glance at the portfolios of Berkus, Brent, or a combined effort of both will instantly confirm that they are masters of creating impactful and showstopping spaces in layered, nuanced neutral color palettes.

Of all neutrals, beige is one of their timeless go-to paint colors for a sophisticated foundation in a space. However, Berkus emphasizes that picking the right beige paint color is essential, as not all beiges are created equal. Berkus particularly hates beiges with a yellow or green undertone, as these are likely to look dated rather than chic.

Sounds simple enough, right? Well, maybe for Berkus, who has a designer's eye for detecting subtle undertones. But for the average DIYer picking paint shades, beige can actually be one of the trickiest shades to get right. Why? Because there are actually beiges on the market with five — yes, five — different undertones: green (coolest), gold, yellow, orange, and pink (warmest). How's that for confusing?! So let's dive into the details of understanding how to determine a paint color's undertone, as well as pick the right beige for an updated, elegant space while avoiding outdated paint color trends that scream 1990s or early 2000s.