Designers Say This Calming Living Room Paint Choice Is Kicking Stark White To The Curb

While white paint is a great color choice for living room walls, shades that are a little bit too white can feel quite clinical instead of cozy. That's why designers are kicking stark white to the curb, and embracing creamy off-whites with heated undertones instead. "Soft, warm whites can make a space feel serene and timeless while offering versatility," designer Nicole Roe told Real Simple when discussing living room colors. And her pick for the best place to start? "As the name suggests, Sherwin Williams' Creamy adds warmth to a space, making the room feel inviting and relaxed," she said.

Living room walls are shifting away from stark whites off the back of a distancing from 2010s minimalist design. Cool white paint colors were everywhere as people attempted to curate serene living rooms; however, the chilly undertones of certain shades of the color made most living rooms feel more like a doctor's waiting room than a home. So now, things are turning away from this look and towards a trend of warmer, creamy hues and places that look more lived-in in general, across all mediums. "You may have the best intentions in creating a light and airy space, but a stark white can make a living room feel sterile," designer Margaret Donaldson told Southern Living. Warm off-whites are the solution to this problem, and an easy fix at that.