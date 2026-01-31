The Calming Color Everyone Will Be Painting Their Living Room In 2026

In past years, whites and grays have reigned supreme as living room wall colors, but home design publications and designers are saying that blues are the soothing colors everyone will be painting their walls in 2026. Soft and airy blue paint colors are often praised for having a classic aesthetic and can give your living room a subtle pop without overpowering the space. Whether you prefer hues of gentle sky blue, coastal blue, icy blue, or grayish blues, these shades are perfectly suited for your living room and will be some of the top options for creating a peaceful environment this year.

The light blue trend has been popping up on social media through videos of tranquil tones enhancing living areas, and designers are giving it their seal of approval. Interior designer Meg McSherry explained to Real Simple why cool blues are gaining popularity again. "This color adds a sense of comfort and ease to a space, allowing homeowners to relax and really just melt into their rooms," she said. "Lately we're seeing clients become more comfortable with color, slowly moving away from all-white walls, even in larger rooms. Nuanced colors feel timeless and classic, not intimidating." If you're looking for a way to give your living room some personality without forcing a bold design choice, light blue could be a beautiful option.