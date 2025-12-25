Forget Stark Whites: Erin Napier's Favorite Neutral Paint Warms Any Room
White remains one of the most enduring and popular choices in home design. It's a go-to neutral that designers and homeowners alike turn to again and again for its timeless simplicity and ability to make spaces feel bright and open. In fact, expert trend forecasters point to white as still relevant in 2026, as Pantone's Color of the Year is Cloud Dancer, a warm, subtle white that feels calming rather than stark. And that's where the trend is veering: away from the bright, blaring white and more toward warm white, as HGTV's "Home Town" host Erin Napier points out on Instagram. This kind of white can brighten up any home.
In her post, Napier shared pictures of a home remodel where Sherwin William's Dover White semi-gloss was all over the panel moulding for the stairwell and trim. "You're gonna see a lot of Dover White up in here," she says. "It's my spirit color. I believe your home should reflect your history more than decor trends." Commenters agreed. "I love that statement," one says. "That's what we have strived for in our home, but have never put it into words so eloquently. I've said that each room of our home tells a story — our story. So glad to see someone else who decorates and lives the same way." Others express that they are also big fans of Dover White. "I'm obsessed with Dover White as well," one commenter says.
How to use warm whites in your home
Today's design story isn't about crisp, clinical whites. Leading design predictions say the shift is toward softer, warmer whites and off-whites, including shades with cream, ivory, or linen undertones that feel more inviting and harmonious. Napier talks of her love for Dover White, "the color I've painted almost every room in my own home" she says. "It makes any room feel warm and crisp." According to Sherwin-Williams, Dover White is a "warm, sun-splashed white" that is "breezy and welcoming." Whether you're redoing a family room like Napier did or a bedroom, all-white rooms can make minimalists swoon.
Learning how to pair coordinating furniture and paint colors with white can be challenging. Complement warm white walls with oak or walnut furniture to bring out the richness, designers suggest. When it comes to paint colors, Sherwin-Williams recommends pairing Dover White with Dakota Wheat, "a warm, beigy yellow-gold," or Waterloo, "a rain-soaked blue with tones of warm gray." Napier paired her Dover White trim with Benjamin Moore's Nantucket Gray, "a stylish gray-green reminiscent of fog settling over grassy fields." You can also try other neutral, earthy hues that are warmer versus cooler in nature to coincide with Dover White's creamy yellow undertones. Try Sherwin-Williams Silver Strand, a gentle blue-green-gray. Dover White can also soften darker hues, such as Sherwin-Williams Naval, a deep, rich navy blue. After settling on your paint and furniture choices, try one of these 12 curtain colors that go with white walls.