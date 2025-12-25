Forget Stark Whites: Erin Napier's Favorite Neutral Paint Warms Any Room

White remains one of the most enduring and popular choices in home design. It's a go-to neutral that designers and homeowners alike turn to again and again for its timeless simplicity and ability to make spaces feel bright and open. In fact, expert trend forecasters point to white as still relevant in 2026, as Pantone's Color of the Year is Cloud Dancer, a warm, subtle white that feels calming rather than stark. And that's where the trend is veering: away from the bright, blaring white and more toward warm white, as HGTV's "Home Town" host Erin Napier points out on Instagram. This kind of white can brighten up any home.

In her post, Napier shared pictures of a home remodel where Sherwin William's Dover White semi-gloss was all over the panel moulding for the stairwell and trim. "You're gonna see a lot of Dover White up in here," she says. "It's my spirit color. I believe your home should reflect your history more than decor trends." Commenters agreed. "I love that statement," one says. "That's what we have strived for in our home, but have never put it into words so eloquently. I've said that each room of our home tells a story — our story. So glad to see someone else who decorates and lives the same way." Others express that they are also big fans of Dover White. "I'm obsessed with Dover White as well," one commenter says.